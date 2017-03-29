TECH TRENDS: My WiFi isn’t working

Gail Eddy, Nederland. It sure is frustrating when your WiFi isn’t working. We rely on it to get work done and keep in touch via email. Facebook and Instagram, of course, rely on a good solid connection to the internet too.



If the WiFi itself isn’t really broken, then there are a couple of quick things you can do to get it working again.



Airplane Mode?

First, is your device in Airplane mode or has the WiFi been turned off? On some laptops there is a simple switch (usually in the front) that is easy to accidentally turn off. On other machines you’ll need to hold the function key and “radio” key down at the same time to toggle it on or off.

Forget the connection:

Tell your device to “forget” the connection, then reconnect and reenter your WiFi password.

Router:



If you have access to the router, turn it off, wait 10 seconds, then turn it back on again. Then, re-log into the WiFi on your computer or other device.



Call Your ISP:



If you’re still not having any luck, call your Internet Service Provider (CenturyLink, Comcast, Xfinity, Rise Broadband, etc.). Let them know that your WiFi isn’t working. They should be able to tell you if it is something they can fix, or if you need to call in outside help.



You’ve followed these steps, but still your WiFi isn’t working? Give us a call!

Chris Eddy of Geek For Hire, Inc. has been providing computer service to families and small businesses with Mac’s and PC’s for the past fifteen years. His company is highly rated by both the BBB (Better Business Bureau) and by Angie’s List. You can find more on our website, or give us a call 303-618-0154. Geek For Hire, Inc. provides onsite service (Tier 3) to the Denver / Boulder / Front Range area as well as remote service throughout North America.

