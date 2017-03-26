TECH TRENDS: Acronyms for texting

Gail Eddy, Nederland. Are you ever mystified by some of the acronyms that show up in your text messages, or sometimes on Facebook as well? More than once I’ve had to look up an odd string of letters to figure out what they mean.



Most of us have figured out OMG, BFF, ETA, and LOL. Even ROTFL and LMAO are fairly common, but how about other acronyms like AAMOF, L2M, L8R, ENAT. Here’s a rundown of some of the acronyms you might see:



911 – Emergency

AAMOF – As a Matter Of Fact

AFK – Away From Keyboard

BAE – Before Anyone Else

BFF – Best Friends Forever

BRB – Be Right Back

BTW – By The Way

ENAT – Every Now And Then

ETA – Estimated Time of Arrival

FML – F* My Life

FR – For real

FTW -For the win

GTFO – Get The F* Out

GTG – Got To Go

HBD – Happy Birthday

ICYMI – In Case You Missed It

IDC – I Don’t Care

IDK – I Don’t Know

IDRK – I Don’t Really Know

ILU – I Love You

IMO – In My Opinion

IMHO – In My Humble Opinion

IMU – I Miss You

IRL – In Real Life

JC – Just Chilling

JK – Just Kidding

L2M – Listening to Music

L8R – Later

LMIRL – Let’s Meet In Real Life

LMK – Let Me Know

LOL – Laugh Out Loud

LMAO – Laughing My A** Off

LY – Love You

MY – Miss You

NMU – Not Much, You?

Noob – Newbie

NM – Nevermind

NP- No Problem

NSFW – Not Safe For Work

OMG – Oh my goodness

OMW – On My Way

PAW or PRW- Parents Are Watching

POS – Parent Over Shoulder

QT – Cutie

ROTFL – Rolling On The Floor laughing

SLAM – Stop Looking At Me

SMH – Shake My Head

SOS – Help me

STFU – Shut The F* Up

TBH – To Be Honest

TGIF – Thank Goodness It’s Friday

TMI – Too Much Information

TT4N – Ta Ta for now

TTTT – To Tell The Truth

TTYL – Talk To You Later

TMSAISTI – That’s My Story And I’m Sticking To It.

THX – Thanks

WTH – What The Heck

WYD – What are You Doing

WYM – What do You Mean

For parents wondering what their kids might be saying, here’s a list of sexting terms: www.noslang.com/sexting.php

And finally, YW. (You’re welcome!)

