Snowboarder airlifted to hospital after head injury

Barbara Lawlor, Eldora. On Sunday, Febraury 26, 2017, a 25-year-old snowboarder was transported by Northern Colorado Medivac helicopter to a Denver metro area hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries to his head.



The man was in the terrain park which offers jumps and rails when he came off a rail and crashed headfirst into the snow. Although he was wearing a helmet, the injuries were serious. Members of the Eldora Ski Patrol were first on the scene, treating the patient on the hill and then stabilizing him for the sled ride to the ski patrol office where he was transitioned to an American Medical Response ambulance.



Nederland Fire Protection District responders as well as Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies and Nederland Police Department officers set up a landing zone at the Nederland Middle Senior High School ball field for the helicopter.



As the ambulance was taking the victim to the awaiting Northern Colorado Medivac helicopter, the man stopped breathing. The AMR paramedic was able to stabilize the victim and he was transferred to the helicopter.



The patient was flown to a Denver metro area hospital for treatment. Because of the life-threatening nature of his injuries, his identity is being withheld until more is known about his condition.

