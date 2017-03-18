Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. There have been a flurry of pet food recalls since the beginning of 2017, with one of the most recent recalls being from “Against the Grain” found to contain pentobarbital; as was “Evanger’s Hunk of Beef.” Metal pieces were discovered in “Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice” spurring it’s recall. These three recalls were listed in February 2017 on the FDA.gov website: https://www.fda.gov/animalveterinary/safetyhealth/recallswithdrawals/

Even though I cook and feed raw for my dogs, I still periodically check the FDA web site for recall listings in order to keep my clients and friends informed. I know many people who feed Evanger’s and I posted online when I read about their recall to alert pet parents.

Till next time. Deb D’Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz & the Caribou Dog Ranch is recognized by the State of Colorado as a Certified Canine Massage Therapist and will visit your home or Vet’s office to work with your dog. Canine Agility may be offered at the Caribou Dog Ranch in 2017 if there is interest. Deb currently has limited availability for new Petz Nanny Clients; and she bakes up fresh dog treats & doggy birthday cakes per order. For information contact Deb at 720-675-7078 or email: info@4theluvofdogz.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

