Panther girls look to next year

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland High School girls basketball team knows how hard they worked in the past year and knows they also had a lot of fun, forming the bond that makes them a team. They had two victories as far as points go, but were victorious every time they took the court, all six of them, and played their best without a break.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, the girls played the Denver Christian Thunder, losing 17-41. Karen Sorokach was high point score with nine points and led rebounds with eight. Avy Henrikson was right behind her with 6 rebounds, Alex Sorokach had five and Linnaea Thibedeau had four. These young, tall girls are going to grow into their height and present a formidable defensive unit.
Period Scores:
2-9 6-12 7-16 2-4
Individual Statistics:
Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Breegan McClish, sophomore: 2 rebounds, 4 steals
Helen Cross, freshman: 1 steal
Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 points, 2 rebounds
Karen Sorokach, junior: 9 points, 8 rebounds 3 assists, 2 blocks
Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal
Alex Sorokach, freshman: 5 rebounds. 2 steals
On Friday, February 12, the Panthers played the Heritage Christian Eagles and lost 22-64. The Ned girls were not able to hit many baskets but junior Linnaea Thibedeau put up a good fight with 10 rebounds.
Period Scores:
8-22 2-11 2-12 10-19
Individual Statistics:
Helen Cross, freshman: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals
Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 2 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist. 1 steal, 1 block
Breegan McClish, sophomore: 1 rebound
Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 3 points
Karen Sorokach, junior: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block
Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Alex Sorokach, freshman: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
(Originally published in the February 23 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)