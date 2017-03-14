Panther girls look to next year

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland High School girls basketball team knows how hard they worked in the past year and knows they also had a lot of fun, forming the bond that makes them a team. They had two victories as far as points go, but were victorious every time they took the court, all six of them, and played their best without a break.



On Saturday, Feb. 18, the girls played the Denver Christian Thunder, losing 17-41. Karen Sorokach was high point score with nine points and led rebounds with eight. Avy Henrikson was right behind her with 6 rebounds, Alex Sorokach had five and Linnaea Thibedeau had four. These young, tall girls are going to grow into their height and present a formidable defensive unit.



Period Scores:

2-9 6-12 7-16 2-4



Individual Statistics:

Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Breegan McClish, sophomore: 2 rebounds, 4 steals

Helen Cross, freshman: 1 steal

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 points, 2 rebounds

Karen Sorokach, junior: 9 points, 8 rebounds 3 assists, 2 blocks

Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

Alex Sorokach, freshman: 5 rebounds. 2 steals

On Friday, February 12, the Panthers played the Heritage Christian Eagles and lost 22-64. The Ned girls were not able to hit many baskets but junior Linnaea Thibedeau put up a good fight with 10 rebounds.

Period Scores:

8-22 2-11 2-12 10-19

Individual Statistics:

Helen Cross, freshman: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals

Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 2 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist. 1 steal, 1 block

Breegan McClish, sophomore: 1 rebound

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 3 points

Karen Sorokach, junior: 3 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist

Alex Sorokach, freshman: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

(Originally published in the February 23 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

