Panther girls end season

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. After a season defined by playing with grit and good hearts, the Nederland girls’ basketball team ended their season with a playoff loss against the Burlington Cougars, 19-63.



The young team never gave up and walked off the court with their heads held high, knowing how much they have improved and knowing that with a bare bones team they played four periods of every game.



Junior Karen Sorokach was high scorer with nine points and she and Linnaea Thibedeau each had five rebounds.



Period Scores:

7-22 4-12 2-12 5-17



Individual Statistics:

Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Breegan McClish, sophomore: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

Karen Sorokach, junior: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 assists

Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 3 rebounds

Alex Sorokach, freshman: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

