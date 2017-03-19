Panther girls end season

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. After a season defined by playing with grit and good hearts, the Nederland girls’ basketball team ended their season with a playoff loss against the Burlington Cougars, 19-63.
The young team never gave up and walked off the court with their heads held high, knowing how much they have improved and knowing that with a bare bones team they played four periods of every game.
Junior Karen Sorokach was high scorer with nine points and she and Linnaea Thibedeau each had five rebounds.
Period Scores:
7-22 4-12 2-12 5-17
Individual Statistics:
Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Breegan McClish, sophomore: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Karen Sorokach, junior: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 assists
Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 3 rebounds
Alex Sorokach, freshman: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals