Panther girls end season

· Mar 19th, 2017 · 0 Comment

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  After a season defined by playing with grit and good hearts, the Nederland girls’ basketball team ended their season with a playoff loss against the Burlington Cougars, 19-63.

 
The young team never gave up and walked off the court with their heads held high, knowing how much they have improved and knowing that with a bare bones team they played four periods of every game.

 
Junior Karen Sorokach was  high scorer with nine points and she and Linnaea Thibedeau each had five rebounds.

 
Period Scores:
7-22 4-12 2-12 5-17

 
Individual Statistics:
Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
Breegan McClish, sophomore: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Karen Sorokach, junior: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 assists
Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 3 rebounds
Alex Sorokach, freshman: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Tags: , , , , , , ,


Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: