Nordic skiers qualify for state

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the last two meets of the Nederland Nordic ski season, one girl qualified for state in the skate meet, three boys qualified in the skate meet and four boys qualified in the classic meet.



A week ago, two Nederland girls competed in the Maloit Park Duathlon. There were 12 teams and l03 racers. The girls team did not place, as they had less than three racers.



Skate meet:

23. Sarah Davidson, with a time of 8:52, qualified for state

93. Megan Feeley, 14:15



Classic race:

19. Sarah Davidson 10:32

86. Megan Feeley, 14:53



In the Boys’ Classic the Nederland team came in ninth of 13 teams, with Scout Edmondson, Adler Mueller and Bryce Nichols qualifying for state.



26. Scout Edmondson: 9:02

36. Adler Mueller, 9:18

41. Bryce Nicols:9:31

67. Kiernan Mcclish: 10:23

71. Adam Figgins: 10”34

90. Titus Reece: 11:34

96. Bill McNamara: 11:47

103. Wesley Nation: 12:32

The 5K Classic was held at Frisco Nordic Center on Saturday, February 11, with a mass start. The three Nederland girl competitors were able to score enough points to come in 10 of 12 teams, tied with Aspen.



61. Sarah Davidson, 33:17

62. Eve Colton, 33:37

64. Megan Feeley: 33:42



The Nederland boys came in 7th place out of 13 teams, with Bryce Nichols, Adler Mueller, Adam Figgins and Scout Edmondson qualifying for state.



19. Bryce Nichols: 23:29

24. Adler Mueller: 23:58

34. Adam Figgins: 24:27

36. Scout Edmondson, 23:21

49. Kiernan McClish, 24:46

73. Bill McNamara, 27:25

78. Wesley Nation, 27:51



(State competition was held Saturday, Feb. 18. Article printed in the February 16 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

