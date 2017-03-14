NMS wrestlers off to great start

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland Middle School wrestling team began their first Boulder Valley School District wrestling season last week. They competed at Aspen Creek Middle school and won 16 out of 21 matches. Coach Todd Oliver said, “I am pleased with the results and am excited about their future meets.”



The Panthers went on to a meet last Wednesday at Monarch K-8 and won 25 of 21 matches. They are on a roll.



With momentum and high spirits on their side, the team will return to Aspen Creek on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 4-6 p.m.

