Ned girls play last home game

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland High School girls’ basketball team played their last home game of the season last weekend with two consecutive losses on the home court.



On Thursday, February 9, 2016, the girls hosted the Highland Huskies in a losing matchup, 18-47. The Panthers, none of whom are seniors, have improved by leaps and bounds since the beginning of the season and one can see them gelling as a team and learning how to work the ball and find ways to the basket.



Karen Sorokach and Lili Lindstrom each scored two field goals in the first period and Sorokach dominated the point making, with 14 in the game. Freshman Helen Cross showed up to grab six rebounds. These young players are destined to become a strong team as they grow into their positions and develop confidence.



Period Scores:

4-16 4-9 4-10 6-12



Individual Statistics:

Helen Cross, freshman: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

Breegan McClish, sophomore: 2 rebounds, 3 steals

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 points

Karen Sorokach, junior: 14 points, 4 free throws, 2 rebounds

Alex Sorokach, junior: 6 rebounds



On Saturday, February 11, the Panthers hosted the Longmont Christian Warriors in a 20-36 loss.



The girls played a great first period, outscoring the Warriors 5-4, but then Longmont adjusted to the altitude and the game play, and battled ahead to end the half, 19-9. Their long shooter nailed four three-pointers.



There was no letting up as the six Ned players fought hard to stay in the game, always putting their hearts on the court. Breegan and Karen both scored in the third period and in the fourth period, Karen sunk four free throws and her sister Alex scored a field goal. The final score was 20-36 in the last home game of the season.



Period Scores:

5-4 4-15 5-11 6-6

