Ned boys lose last home game

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. It was a tough week for the Nederland High School boys basketball team as they played their last two home games of the season.
On Tuesday, Feb.9 they hosted the Highland Huskies and the six players fought hard for four periods but came up with a 9-66 loss. Sophomore Taylor Hoffman was high scorer with five points as well as capturing four rebounds.
Period Scores:
4-25 2-22 0-17 3-2
Individual Statistics:
Jarod Rasdall, junior: 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Brennan Johnson, junior: 1 point, 1 rebound, 2 blocks
Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks
Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 5 points, 1 block, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 rebound 1 steal
Damon Vigil, sophomore, 1 rebound
Aubrey Charlson, junior: 1 rebound, 3 steals
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Panthers hosted the Longmont Christian Warriors, who have a 15-2 record and lost 28-71. Senior Gabe Larrabee and his parents were honored as Larrabee played his last NHS basketball game.
Period Score:
5-28 4-16 11-11 8-16