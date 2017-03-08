Ned boys lose last home game

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. It was a tough week for the Nederland High School boys basketball team as they played their last two home games of the season.



On Tuesday, Feb.9 they hosted the Highland Huskies and the six players fought hard for four periods but came up with a 9-66 loss. Sophomore Taylor Hoffman was high scorer with five points as well as capturing four rebounds.



Period Scores:

4-25 2-22 0-17 3-2



Individual Statistics:

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 1 point, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Brennan Johnson, junior: 1 point, 1 rebound, 2 blocks

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 5 points, 1 block, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Toby Kane, sophomore: 1 rebound 1 steal

Damon Vigil, sophomore, 1 rebound

Aubrey Charlson, junior: 1 rebound, 3 steals



On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Panthers hosted the Longmont Christian Warriors, who have a 15-2 record and lost 28-71. Senior Gabe Larrabee and his parents were honored as Larrabee played his last NHS basketball game.



Period Score:

5-28 4-16 11-11 8-16

