NCL March Schedule

Local Scientists Caring for Our Earth Series. In partnership with the local non-profit Our Sacred Earth – our local scientist series continues this spring.

Tuesday, March 14th @ 7 p.m.

Vera Schulte-Pelkum, PhD (University of Colorado at Boulder)

“Is climate change nothing new? Yes, the Earth has weathered massive swings in climate before, but not without consequences. As a geophysicist who works on tectonic processes spanning millions of years, I can offer a long-range view on geological climate history.”

Tuesday, April 4th @ 7 p.m.

Kevin Raeder (National Center for Atmospheric Research)

“Join your neighbors to hear a hopeful account of human’s energy use through the ages, and how it relates to our current, contentious situation. I’ll share some of my thoughts about environmentalism as a spiritual path, or even a religion, and I’m very interested to hear your perspectives.”

Book Club Meets Science Cafe. Wednesday, April 12th at 7 p.m. Explore a different science-related theme each month through discussing both a book and some short, related video clips. Details: March’s theme is Connection and we will be discussing Erik Larson’s Thunderstruck. Limited to 15 participants. *Sign up in person, by phone (303.258.1101) or by emailing jaymann@nedlib.org* Book provided with registration; light refreshments will be served. This program (Pushing the Limits) is a reading, viewing, and discussion program for adults in communities served by rural libraries, made possible by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

Reception for local photographer Stephen R. Ruddock. Friday, March 17th from 5 – 7 p.m. “Stephen R. Ruddock knows photography. He was trained by some of the finest to do some of the trickiest, speediest photography, as well as position himself and his tripod in places few have even traversed. He can fix a Porsche and then capture it at 180mph on film. He’s climbed atop an 18,000-foot peak just to photograph its 20,000-foot neighbor, braving cold, wind, snow, and earthquakes simply to do so.” Light refreshments will be served.

Constitution Reading on Saturday, March 25th at 1 p.m. In 2006 A Nederland couple started TheGreatCollaboration.org to help refocus people on the founding document of the United States. This unique presentation involves bringing together people who are interested in the Constitution. The document is printed on sixty-one 4″x6″ cards, and distributed among those who wish to read. Everyone takes turns reading from their cards and attains the unique perspective that reading aloud can bring. It takes about an hour to read the entire Constitution plus amendments. After the reading, discussion will follow based upon questions from the audience and readers. We look forward to seeing you!

Free Film Screening of West of the West: Tales from California’s Channel Islands on Saturday, March 18th at 1 p.m. “Often called the Galapagos of North America, the eight Channel Islands lie in plain sight of millions of people off the Southern California coast. Yet few know their names or even how many there are. And fewer still know the fascinating tales of those who’ve lived, worked, discovered, surfed, dived, ranched, wrecked or were rescued on these unique and beautiful islands.” Light refreshments will be served

Brews and Clues! Trivia @ Very Nice Brewing on Thursday, April 6th at 6:30 p.m. Enter as a team of 2­4 friends, coworkers or family members working together to answer questions from 10 categories. Prizes will be awarded to the top trivia teams! Entry fee is $10 per team. Space is limited so please call the library to reserve a spot for your team 303-258-1101

Did you know that you can check out:

a VHS to DVD converter

FLIR One Thermal Cameras

a Colorado State Parks Pass

Board Opening. If you are passionate about your library and want to help shape its future role in the community, consider joining the Nederland Community Library District Board. To learn more, please contact Jay Mann at 303-258-1101 or jaymann.ncl@gmail.com

Learn a new language or skill. Access Mango Languages – over 70! – and Lynda.com anywhere you have internet access using your library card. Hundreds of classes for free!

Tech Tuesday is Every Tuesday from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. We offer drop-in help with technology (computers, devices, eReaders, email, and more). *If you can’t attend that time please call 303-258-1101 to set up an appointment for a different time.

Knitting and Crafting Workshop on Wednesday, March 15 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of knitting and crafting! No prior experience necessary- all ages and abilities welcome. Bring an existing project, learn a different technique or create something new! Sign up at the library, or contact Celine at ccooper.ncl@gmail.com

Homeschool Group meets Fridays from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Do you currently Homeschool, or are you interested in different Homeschooling philosophies and techniques? Join us from 9-10 a.m. to meet with other homeschooling families in the area, then stay from 10-11 a.m. with your school-aged child for a fun and educational lesson! For more information, visit the “Nederland Colorado Homeschoolers” Facebook page, or e-mail Celine at ccooper.ncl@gmail.com.

Makerspace Monday is Monday, March 20th from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Interested in the world of electronics, robots, circuits and more!? So are we! Join us for a fun, exploratory hour playing and tinkering with Makey Makey kits, Sphero robots, Little Bits and other electronics. This hour is designed for elementary-aged kids to expand their curiosity and knowledge of how these amazing new technologies work. To sign up, e-mail ccooper.ncl@gmail.com or call 303-258-1101.

T(w)een Maker Hour is Wednesday, March 22 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Interested in the world of electronics, robots, circuits and more!? So are we! Join us for a fun, exploratory hour playing and tinkering with Makey Makey kits, Sphero robots, Little Bits and other electronics. During this after school hour, students will have the opportunity to make, tinker with, and explore! No registration required.

Storytimes! Storytimes are a great way to bond with your child while introducing them to crucial learning concepts such as phonological awareness, rhyme, letter recognition and most of all…reading as a fun and engaging activity!

Movers and Shakers:

Wednesdays 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

(best for children 2 and younger)

In this Storytime, we explore the six foundations of Early Literacy; Read, Write, Sing, Talk and Play, using books, songs and rhymes. Bubbles, toys, and puppets are given after the stories are read to provide fun and enriching opportunities for you and your child to bond and learn together.

Read, Play, Grow:

Thursdays 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

(best for children 2 1/2 and older)

In Read, Play, Grow, we use stories, songs and activities to enhance your child’s ability to recognize, comprehend, and follow words, sentences and story-lines. Attending this Storytime before your child enters kindergarten ensures that your child has the Early Literacy skills they need to succeed. A craft is introduced each week to help develop fine and gross motor skills, and to enhance artistic expression. For more information, contact our Children’s Coordinator Celine Cooper: ccooper.ncl@gmail.com

Monthly Programs



Ned Knits meets Thursday, March 9th, from 1 – 3 p.m. Ned Knits is a community knitting group – all levels welcome. Join this ongoing group – bring along your own knitting or contribute to our community knitting projects. Instruction and problem solving assistance available.

Writing Circle meets Tuesday, March 21st at 5 p.m. Community writing group for adults. Get feedback and share ideas.

Quirky Quilters meets Tuesdays, March 7th & April 4th from 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Join our quilting group led by long-time quilter Bette Ventrella. Get to know area stitchers, Learn techniques, Share ideas and inspirations, Drop-ins/all ages/skill levels are welcome, Bring your projects for Show and Tell!

