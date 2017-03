Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. Joining elite team. Gilpin High School senior Matthew Immordino scored his 1,000th point in a February game against Twin Peaks Charter Academy. He sank the ball as the buzzer sounded and the crowd went wild with pride. Last year, Chase Boulter snagged his 1,000th point.

