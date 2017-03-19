Gilpin Sheriff Reports February

On 2/1/17 a Deputy arrested two people on a traffic stop in Central City for numerous offenses.



On 2/1/17 a person arrived to the Gilpin County Courts who had two active, valid warrants for his arrest. The person was taken into custody and escorted to the Gilpin County Detention Facility for processing.



On 2/2/17 at 9:30 a.m. a deputy working in the Gilpin County Jail found an inmate to have five active warrants issued for their arrest. The paperwork was completed and the inmate was processed without incident.



On 2/2/17 at approximately 10:03 a.m. a warrant was located for a person currently in custody at the Gilpin County Detention Facility. The person was processed on the warrant.



On 2/2/17 at approximately 5:45 p.m. a male turned himself in on a Gilpin County warrant for Failure to Appear on a Dog at Large case with a bond of $50.00 Personal Recognizance. He was processed into the jail without incident.



On 2/2/17 a deputy was dispatched to a report of a female drinking alcohol in her vehicle. The party was found to have her driving privilege revoked. A Proof of Service was issued.



On 2/2/17 at 6:40 p.m. a deputy was notified of a possible road rage incident with occurred on Highway 119 and Dory Lakes, unincorporated Gilpin County. The caller reported the vehicle was passing on a double yellow line and speeding. The vehicle was contacted and the driver was found to have a suspended license. The driver was issued a summons and a licensed driver was allowed to move the vehicle.



On 2/2/17 at 9:45 p.m. a deputy responded to a casino located in the 300 block of Gregory St on a disturbance. Investigation revealed that a male and female had a verbal argument. A report was completed.



On 2/3/17 at approximately 1:04 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a casino in the 100 block of Main Street in Central City regarding a forged $5.00 bill. Upon arriving at the casino, the deputy contacted and spoke to the reporting party. The reporting party stated he had no good suspect. A case report was later completed and the bill was logged into evidence.



On 2/3/17 a Deputy was dispatched to the Century Casino on a report of found drugs. A female party was contacted that was determined to be associated with and later arrested for felony drug possession.



On 2/3/17 at approximately 12:55 p.m. a deputy responded to the Boulder County/Gilpin County line to take custody of a party with a Gilpin County warrant who was arrested in Nederland. The party was transported to the Gilpin County Jail to be booked on the warrant.



On 2/3/17 at approximately 4:51 p.m. a deputy responded to a business located in the 5300 block of Highway 119 on the report of an assault. A subsequent investigation determined that a female had punched, scratched, and bit her boyfriend causing injury. When the deputy attempted to place the female in custody, she physically resisted but was eventually taken to jail.



On 2/3/17 at approximately 7:00 p.m a deputy received a report for elder abuse. After investigation, it was determined a crime had not been committed. A report was completed.



On 2/4/17 at 6:30 p.m. a Sergeant located evidence of a traffic accident at MP7 on the Central City Parkway, Central City. The vehicle involved in the accident was located nearby, a report was taken and the driver was served a citation.



On 2/5/17 at 5:54 p.m. a deputy responded to a casino located in the 300 block of Gregory St, Central City, Gilpin County CO 80427 on the report of a dog being left in a hotel room. Employees of the casino entered the room and found two small dogs abandoned inside. Both dogs were taken by a deputy to the Gilpin County Sheriff`s Office.



On 2/5/17 at 8:40 p.m. a deputy observed a vehicle passing another vehicle over the double yellow line on Spring Street at Gregory St, Central City. The driver was found to have a suspended driver`s license. The driver was issued a summons and called friends to remove his vehicle.

On 2/6/17 a Deputy arrested a female party for DUI in Central City.



On 2/7/17 a Deputy contacted a male and female party inside of the Reserve Casino Parking Garage. The male party had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a handgun by a previous offender.



On 2/7/17 at approximately 12:05 p.m. a deputy received a report of a theft and a report was taken.



On 2/8/17 a deputy responded to an accident in the 100 block of Nevada St. Central City, CO 80427. A party was issued a summons and a report was later completed.



On 2/8/17 a deputy contacted a party in front of the Gilpin County Courts parking lot who had an active warrant. The party was arrested for the warrant.



On 2/8/17 a deputy was dispatched to The Reserve Casino parking garage regarding a report of a vehicle break in. A report was taken.



On 2/8/17 at approximately 4:45 p.m. a party arrived in the Sheriff`s Office lobby to post bond for an inmate. The party was found to have a cancelled driver’s license. The license was surrendered and a proof of service was issued.



On 2/10/17 at 9:20 a.m. a deputy responded to a report of a wanted person sitting in the Gilpin County District Courtroom. The person was contacted and found to have a misdemeanor warrant issued for their arrest. The party was taken into custody and escorted to the jail for processing without incident.



On 2/10/17 a Gilpin Deputy responded to an abandoned vehicle which was related to a missing person report out of Jefferson County. Investigation continues.



On 2/11/17 a deputy contacted a vehicle near the Boodle Mill. One of the parties had an active warrant for their arrest. The party was booked into the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/11/17 a deputy contacted a party in a vehicle on a welfare check. The party’s driver’s license was suspended and a proof of service was issued.

On 2/11/17 a Deputy took a REDDI report and contacted the driver who was suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail.



On 2/11/17 at approximately 11:40 p.m. deputies were advised of a littering complaint which occurred in the parking garage of a casino. A report was completed. The suspect was later contacted and issued a summons.



On 2/13/17 at approximately Midnight, a deputy was conducting a business check of the Reserve Casino. A female party was contacted and found to have a warrant for her arrest. The female party was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Gilpin County Jail and processed into the jail without incident. A case report was completed.



On 2/14/17 a deputy responded to a parking problem in Rollinsville. One party claimed the other party spit on him and shoved him. A report was completed.



On 2/15/17 at approximately 5:32 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to an address reference a found dog. The dog was placed into custody and transported to the jail. A scan was completed and a chip was not found. The dog had no collar. The dog was later transported to the clear creek animal shelter. Report taken.



On 2/8/17 at approximately 5:24 hours a Deputy, was dispatched to a welfare check in the 800 block of Columbine Campground Road. While assisting the parties in getting out of the area, damage to the patrol car occurred.



On 2/16/17 at approximately 8:30 a.m. deputies responded to a disturbance at the Coyote Motel and issued the parties involved summonses to court.



On 2/16/17 at approximately 1:07 p.m. a deputy took a report of criminal mischief at the Gilpin County Recreation Center.



On 2/15/17 a Deputy responded to a Gold MT Village Apartments for a welfare check. A report has been completed.



On 2/17/17 at approximately 6:30 a.m. a deputy responded to a R.E.D.D.I. (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report on south Highway 119 and stopped the vehicle within the City of Central. Both occupants were found to have warrants and were taken into custody and transported to the Gilpin County Jail. The driver was issued a summons for the traffic offenses.



On 2/17/17 a Gilpin deputy was contacted about a sticky substance on a vehicle in the Reserve parking garage. The male party requested a report be completed.



On 2/17/17 at approximately 2:57 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Rollinsville to investigate a R.E.D.D.I. (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report. Using witness information, they located the suspect and the vehicle in the driveway of a local residence and took them into custody. They were later booked into the county jail.



On 2/18/17 a Deputy contacted a male party inside the Century Casino Parking Garage, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

On 2/19, 2017 a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and violation of a protection order.



On 2/19/17 at approximately 1:35 p.m. deputies went to a property to conduct a marijuana grow compliance check. A report has been completed and the case has been forwarded to the Investigations Division for possible violations.



On 2/19/17 a deputy conducted a traffic stop in Central City. The driver`s license status was found to be revoked HTO. The driver was arrested.



On 2/19/17 at approximately 4:06 p.m. a deputy responded to a traffic complaint about a party leaving the Gilpin county jail. The party had a revoked driver`s license and was warned not to drive, but the party was observed on camera driving a vehicle away from the jail. The deputy conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and the party was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail for driving while their license was revoked as a habitual offender.



On 2/19/17 a Deputy assisted another agency with a DUI crash.



On 2/20/17 at approximately 3:55 p.m. a deputy responded to the Lincoln Hills area for an animal complaint. A report was filed.

On 2/20/17 a Deputy towed a vehicle, which had been parked on a county road.



On 2/20/17 Deputies responded to the Gold Mountain Village Apartments, on the report of a male party with a gun, who felt threatened.

On 2/22/17 at approximately 7:30 a.m. a deputy took possession of a counterfeit bill seized at a south county business and logged it into evidence.

On 2/24/17 at approximately 4:24 p.m. deputies responded to a reported suicidal person. The person was found to be a danger to himself and others, and was transported to Lutheran Medical Center.



On 2/24/17 a Deputy took a call of theft of a motor vehicle.



On 2/24/17 a deputy responded to the Century Casino on a theft report. A suspect and suspect vehicle was identified on video. Investigation continues.



On 2/25/17 at 8:30 a.m. an officer was attempting to locate the owner of an improperly parked vehicle at the Gilpin County Justice Center and the driver was found to an active warrant.



On 2/25/17 at approximately 10:57 p.m. deputies responded to a motel in the 5300 block of Highway 119 on an assault in-progress call.

Investigation disclosed that an assault likely occurred but the victim was not located and no means of identification were found. The remaining party on scene was found to be in violation of the alcohol provision of a protection order. Due to the suspect`s level of intoxication, he was transported to a hospital and a warrant is being sought for his arrest.



On 2/26/17 a Deputy contacted a male party walking in the lane of travel on Highway 119, who was later arrested.



On 2/26/17 a Deputy arrested a male party out of the Reserve Casino Parking Garage for forgery, drug possession, and several outstanding arrest warrants.



On 2/27/17 a Deputy took a report of a stolen dirt bike.



On 2/27/17 a Deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver and a passenger for numerous outstanding arrest warrants

