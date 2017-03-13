Gilpin girls win two

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County.

In the past month, the Gilpin High School Eagles won two games and lost one on the road. They traveled to Twin Peaks Charter Academy on February 10, 2017, where the teams played an even game in the first half, hitting the lockers with a 16-16 tie score. The Eagles nudged Twin Peaks by two points in the third period and then crushed them 9-1 in the fourth period, winning 35-25. The Eagles now have a 7-12 record. Cicely Lepro was high scorer, 9, and Berkley Davis was high rebounder, 8.

Period Scores:

5-5 11-11 10-8 9-1

Individual Stats:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Rachel Smith, senior: 1 rebound

Cicely Lepro, junior: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist

Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 2 rebounds

Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points, 6 rebounds,

Berkley Davis, senior: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 6 points, 5 rebounds

Nicole Adams, freshman: 1 rebound

On Monday, February 13, the Eagles hit the road again, playing against the Front Range Christian Falcons and came home victorious, 31-24. Berkley Davis scored 11 points for the high and Keely Schmidt led in rebounds, grabbing nine of them. Freshman Jessica Wilhelm also got nine rebounds.

Individual Stats:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Cicely Lelpro, junior: 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

Katelyn armstrong, junior: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Annabel Diekman, senior: 4 points 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Samantha Smith, freshman: 1 rebound

Keely Schmidt, senior: 2 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Berkley Davis, senior: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 2 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

The Eagles suffered a loss to the Dayspring home Christian Academy Eagles 20-29 on Tuesday, February 14.

Period scores:

2-18 7-9 1-3 10-9

(Originally published in the February 23 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

