Gilpin Artist-In-Residence opening

Michael Carlson, Gilpin County. Gilpin County Public Library is pleased to announce its next search for an artist to be featured in our tenth annual Artist-in-Residence program. The library is accepting letters of application from artists of all kinds for the 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program. Artists’ letters should describe themselves and their experience in a particular art form (painting, music, writing, photography, etc.), and should include a rough outline of programs they would present to the public during the months of June, July, and August, that would “raise the consciousness of Gilpin County residents about a certain art form.” These programs could take the form of workshops, lectures, performances, demonstrations, or any combination of such (or other) activities.
The tenth annual Artist-in-Residence program will be offered this summer by the Gilpin County Public Library. This program started back in 2008, when a Poet-in-Residence, Christine Weeber, presided over a series of summer writing workshops. The next year two visual artists, Virginia Unseld and Gail Watson, offered a round of sessions on painting and craft works. In year three, Andre Mallinger was our Musician-in-Residence, and enthralled us all summer long with musical programs, featuring exotic instruments from around the world. In 2011, Lori Phillips, theater artist, worked with a small group over the course of the summer, which culminated with the actual production of a live melodrama, The Shame of Black Hawk. Quilter-in-Residence Dana Jones offered a summer of patterns, sewing, and craftwork in 2012. Julie and John Black, husband and wife team of photographers, were our Photographers- in-Residence in 2013. In 2014, we had another visual Artist-in-Residence, Emily Cook. Artist Mia Lucero taught the intricacies of jewelry making to workshop participants in 2015.
Last year, Heather Carr and Danea Fidler amazed us with their knowledge of wildlife art and fantasy illustration. To be eligible, an artist must reside in Gilpin County. Letters of application can be dropped off at the library, or mailed to: Gilpin County Public Library, Artist-in-Residence, 15131 Highway 119, Black Hawk, CO 80422. Applicants are encouraged to contact Michael Carlson, Library Director, with questions before submitting their letter. (Email: mcarlson@co.gilpin.co.us. or phone 303-582-0161.) Deadline for applying is March 31, 2017. The Artist-in-Residence will receive an honorarium of $1,000 for the summer. This program is made possible by a generous grant from the Friends of the Gilpin County Public Library.