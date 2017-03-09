Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival News

About the Festival

Known as one of the most unique and quirky festivals in the country, Frozen Dead Guy Days takes place in the Colorado mountain town of Nederland — three days of frosty merriment featuring 30 live bands in heated super tents and outrageous events like coffin racing, costumed polar plunging, frozen t-shirt contests and much more. Celebrating its 16th year in 2017, Frozen Dead Guy Days continues to be a world-renowned spectacle. The home-grown frosty fest pays homage to Bredo Morstol, who is frozen in a state of suspended animation and housed in a Tuff Shed on dry ice high above Nederland. Thousands of adventurous, life enthusiasts come to participate in Colorado’s “most frigidly fun festival” and view the events along with local, national and international media and entertainment.

Friday March 10th

4 p.m. – 1 a.m. “A Legendary Evening.” FDGD opens with “The Blue Ball” in the ReAnimate Yourself Tent $20. Tickets available at the door! A night of dancing, live music, spirits, costumery and celebration. Come dressed as Grandpa, Ice Queen or your favorite legend. Live Music with Last Revel, Dragondeer and the Gasoline Lollipops. Bredo’s Brew cryogenically crafted by Grossen Bart Brewery to preserve your spirit. Fun, Festive, Spirited Cocktails. Ice Queen and Grandpa Bredo Look Alike Contest at 8 p.m. / prizes awarded. Grandpa’s gift shop and delicious food vendors.

Saturday March 11th

9 – 11 a.m. Registration & Wristband pick-up Teen Center, 151 East 1st St. (East end of 1st St.) Register for the Polar Plunge, Coffin Races & Parade. Waiver pick-up for ALL FDGD events (waivers on site for smaller events). All event participants must sign a waiver and get waiver wristband.

8 – 11 a.m. FDGD Pancake Breakfast Community Center (.5 mi North on HWY 72, or take the path up Jefferson St.) Eggs and sausage, coffee and juice and all you can eat pancakes! Warm your belly for a day outdoors! $8 Adult, $5 Senior, $4 Under 12. Sponsored by and supporting the Nederland Area Seniors.

10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wild Bear Mountain Ecology Center, Caribou Shopping Center, 20 Lakeview Dr. Unit 107. Cryogenics magic show and survival skills demonstration.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Grandpa’s Mall Crawl. Downtown Nederland (1st St. east of the Visitor Center) Nederland’s 1st. St. transforms into a pedestrian mall so revelers can enjoy street performers and participate in brain freezing and frozen t-shirt contests, icy turkey bowling and more!

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Bacon Bourbon & Brews Tent Open, 2nd Street, Craft breweries, local distilleries and bacon vendors, as well as Live Music (see music schedule), Grandpa’s Gift Shop & multiple food vendors.11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Brain Freeze Tent Open, 1st Street. Craft Beer and Spirited Cocktails at the Ice Bar as well as live Music (see music schedule), Grandpa’s Gift Shop & food vendors!11 a.m. – 1 a.m. ReAnimate Yourself Tent Open, Guercio Field. Bredo’s Brew cryogenically crafted by Grossen Bart Brewery to preserve your spirit / cocktails at the Ice Bar. Live Music (see music schedule). Enjoy Grandpa’s Gift Shop and many delicious food vendors.11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Viewing of “Grandpa’s in the Tuff Shed” documentary at the Black Forest Restaurant. Watch award-winning “Grandpa’s in the Tuff Shed” short film; shows approx. every 30 minutesNoon- Parade of Coffin Racers & Hearses. Parade starts at the Teen Center and goes up (west on) 1st St. Parade Participants check in and line up at the Teen Center at 1 p.m. The Newly Dead Game at the Black Forest Restaurant. Buried or cremated? How well do you know your partner? Find out at the Newly Dead Game.1 – 2 p.m. Costumed Polar Plunge, Guercio Field. Jump into the icy tub time machine! Entry Fee: $20 (online registration ends 3/9 at Midnight.) Register and download a waiver. Portion of proceeds goes to Nederland nonprofits.2 – 3:30 p.m. Coffin Races at Guercio Field. Teams race with a coffin and ‘corpse’ in tow through a course full of obstacles, mud, snow, other racers. CASH PRIZE for best costumed team, trophies and lots of goodies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. Register and download a waiver3 – 4 p.m. Brain Freeze Contest in front of the Brain Freeze Tent on 1st St. Contestants race against each other downing Frozen Slushies for fabulous prizes. $5 entry fee; register at the event. Waiver required to participate

Sunday March 12th

3 – 5 p.m. Ice Carving Competition with Bongo Love and Friends. Next to the 3B Tent. View some of Colorado’s most talented ice carvers create works of art right before your eyes and vote for your favorite before it melts!3 – 5 p.m. Icy Turkey Bowling Across from Brain Freeze Tent on 1st St. Test your poultry bowling skills in the Icy Turkey Bowling Contest… you’re welcome to BYOFF (bring your own frozen fowl). $5 entry fee; register at the event. Waiver required to participate3 p.m. & 5 p.m. Pioneer Inn’s Frozen T-shirt Contest. In front of the Pioneer Inn on 1st St. Try and slip into something Frozen… faster than everyone else. $10 entry fee; register at the event. Waiver required to participate.5 p.m. The Newly Dead Game at the Black Forest Restaurant. Buried or cremated? How well do you know your partner? Find out at the Newly Dead Game.5 – 6 p.m. Frozen Dead Poet Society Open Readings, On a soap box on 1st St. across from the Brain Freeze Tent. Bring your poems, musings and odes to Grandpa.

8 – 11 a.m. FDGD Pancake Breakfast at the Community Center (.5 mi North on HWY 72, or take the path up Jefferson St.) Eggs and sausage, coffee and juice and all you can eat pancakes! Warm your belly for a day outdoors! $8 Adult, $5 Senior, $4 Under 12. Sponsored by and supporting the Nederland Area Seniors

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Viewing of “Grandpa’s in the Tuff Shed” documentary, Black Forest Restaurant. Watch award-winning ”Grandpa’s in the Tuff Shed” short film; shows approx. every 30 minutes

12 – 4 p.m. Wild Bear Mountain Ecology Center, Caribou Shopping Center, 20 Lakeview Dr. Unit 107. Enjoy a Cryogenics magic show and survival skills demonstration.

12 – 6 p.m. Grandpa’s Mall Crawl on 1st Street, Downtown Nederland (on 1st St. east of the Visitor Center). Nederland’s 1st. St. transforms into a pedestrian mall so revelers can enjoy street performers and participate in brain freezing and frozen t-shirt contests, icy turkey bowling and more!

12 – 9 p.m. ReAnimate Yourself Tent Open, Guercio Field. Try a Bredo’s Brew, cryogenically crafted by Grossen Bart Brewery to preserve your spirit! Cocktails at the Ice Bar and Live Music (see music schedule). Grandpa’s Gift Shop and delicious food vendors too!

12 – 9 p.m. Brain Freeze Tent Open, 1st St. Craft Beer and Fun, Festive, Spirited Drinks, Live Music (see music schedule), Grandpa’s Gift Shop & food vendors.

12 – 9 p.m. Bacon, Bourbon & Brews Tent Open, 2nd Street. Craft breweries, local distilleries and bacon vendors, live Music (see music schedule), Grandpa’s Gift Shop and delicious food vendors!

12 – 2 p.m. Salmon Toss & Sunday Brunch at the Sundance Cafe, 1 mile South of Nederland on HWY 119, the farthest flung fish wins the prize! $5 entry fee. Waiver required to participate

12 – 3 p.m. Snowy Human Foosball at Guercio Field. It’s like Foosball with real people! Spectacular Prizes. $30/team Register and download a waiver. Portion of proceeds goes to Nederland nonprofit

1 p.m. Pioneer Inn’s Frozen T-shirt Contest. Pioneer Inn, 15 E. 1st St., Nederland. Try and slip into something Frozen… faster than everyone else! $10 entry fee; register at the event. Waiver required to participate.

1 – 1:30 p.m. Bring Out Your Beards! On 1st St. across from the Brain Freeze Tent, Come strut your frosty, facial flare for the third annual Beard and Mustache contest! Fantastic prizes for 1st & 2nd Place for both “Best Mustache” and “Best Beard.” Competition sponsored by Grossen Bart Brewery1 – 2 p.m. Rise from the Dead Fat Bike Rally. New this year! Competition meets costume in this 1 mile fat bike race through downtown Ned and back to Barker Reservoir. $25 registration Mass start — top three male and female finishers receive $100 plus swag. Register online.1 – 3 p.m. Ice Carving Competition with Bongo Love and Friends, Next to the 3B Tent. View some of Colorado’s most talented ice carvers create works of art right before your eyes and vote for your favorite before it melts.1 – 3 p.m. Icy Turkey Bowling. 1st St. across from the Brain Freeze Tent. Test your poultry bowling skills in the Icy Turkey Bowling Contest. BYOFF ( welcome to bring your own frozen fowl)! $5 entry fee; register at the event. Waiver required to participate. Used carcasses donated to Ed’s dog2 – 3 p.m. Brain Freeze Contest. In front of the Brain Freeze Tent on 1st St. Contestants race against each other downing ice cold treats for fabulous prizes. $5 entry fee; register at the event. Waiver required to participate.2:30 – 4 p.m. Rocky Mountain Oyster Eating Contest. Stage Stop (Main St, Rollinsville). Contestants race to eat the most “oysters.” $7 entry fee, registration at the event.3 p.m. The Newly Dead Game at the Black Forest Restaurant. Buried or cremated? How well do you know your partner? Find out at the Newly Dead Game!3 – 4 p.m. Frozen Dead Poet Society Open Readings, on a soap box on 1st St. across from the Brain Freeze tent. Bring your poems, musings and odes to Grandpa