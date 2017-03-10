Frozen Dead Guy Days 2017 Music Calendar

And yet again, the FDGD 2017 music line-up promises a weekend of frozen fun and musical magic. Below is a full list of all artist and performance times during our yearly dead guy weekend. Everyone enjoy our mountains and be safe!

2017 Music Schedule for the Frozen Dead Guy Days event below:

FRIDAY, March 10 – 4:00PM to 1:00AM – Blue Ball “A Legendary Evening”

Location: ReAnimate Yourself Tent

Tickets: $20 ( Tickets also available at the door! )

4:30 pm- 6:00 pm – The Last Revel

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm – Dragondeer

8:00 pm – 8:45 pm – Grandpa Bredo & Ice Queen Look-Alike Contest.

8:45 pm – 10:15 pm – Gasoline Lollipops

10:15 pm – Awards Ceremony for Costume Contestants

10:30 pm – 1:00 am – FDGD “Silent Disco” featuring Gangsterish & Sassfactory

SATURDAY, March 11

ReAnimate Yourself Tent

11:00 am – 12:00 pm – The Zimmermans

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm – Whiskey Blanket

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm – The Alcapones

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm – Strange Americans

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm – Tribe

8:30 pm – 10:00 pm – Whitewater Ramble

10:30 pm – 1:00 am FDGD “Silent Disco” featuring Gangsterish & Sassfactory

Brain Freeze Tent

11:00 am – 12:00 pm – Peak 2 Peak

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm – The Farmer Sisters

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm – Haymarket Squares

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm – The Jauntee

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm – 300 Days

8:30 pm – 10:00 pm – Galvarino

Bacon, Bourbon & Brews (3B) Tent

11:00 am – 12:00 pm – Patrick Latella

12:30 pm – 2:00 pm – The Whisky Charmers

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm – Banshee Tree

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm – Fox Feather

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm – Dragondeer

8:30 pm – 10:00 pm – Nederland All Star Band

Featured Artist

Frozen Dead Guy Days musical madness starts off with the legendary Blue Ball. A night of dancing, live music, spirits, costumery and celebration. Headlining this favorite frozen night will be the Gasoline Lollipops. The Gasoline Lollipops we just released their debut LP, Resurrection, on Valentine’s Day this year. The band identifies themselves as “an alt-country band from Colorado that combines the sincerity of dirt-floor folk with the rebelliousness of punk.” As an added bonus to the fun and frenzy, party goers are welcome to come dressed as Grandpa Bredo, the Ice Queen or your very own favorite Legend. The evening will wrap up with an awards ceremony where Grandpa Bredo and the Ice Queen look-alike contest winners will be crowned King and Queen of the Parade of Hearses.



