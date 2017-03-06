Eagles trounce Timberwolves

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. In their last away game, the Gilpin High School Eagles beat the Twin Peaks Charter Academy Timberwolves 47-28. The Eagles now have a 6-11 record after winning four of their last five games.
Senior Nick Peterson had a great defensive game, grab bins 11 rebounds and making three assists, three steals and three blocks. Matthew Immordino was high scorer with 19 points, followed by sophomore Will Lorenz with 12 points.
Period Scores:
9-6 11-5 10-3 17-14
Individual Statistics:
Nick Peterson, senior: 2 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks
Braedyn Perez, senior: 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 1 rebound
Matthew Immordino, senior: 19 points, 1 three-pointer, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Will Lorenz, sophomore: 12 points, 3 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 6 points, 2 three-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 block
Austin Boulter, junior: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Chris Burtschi, junior: 1 point
A week ago Tuesday, on February 7, 2017, the Eagles lost their home game with the Denver Christian Thunder, 51-63. Matthew Immordino was high scorer with 19 points. Sophomore Alex Wilhelm hit two three-pointers coming up with a total of 11 points.
Period Scores:
17-18 10-18 12-14 12-13
Individual Statistics:
Nick Peterson, senior: 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Eryk Lorenz, senior: 1 rebound
Matthew Immordino, senior: 19 points, 1 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Will Lorenz, sophomore: 12 points, 2 three-pointers, 1 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 11 points, 2 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Austin Boulter, junior: 6 points, 6 rebounds
Chris Burtschi, junior: 1 three-pointer, 3 rebounds