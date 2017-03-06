Eagles trounce Timberwolves

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. In their last away game, the Gilpin High School Eagles beat the Twin Peaks Charter Academy Timberwolves 47-28. The Eagles now have a 6-11 record after winning four of their last five games.



Senior Nick Peterson had a great defensive game, grab bins 11 rebounds and making three assists, three steals and three blocks. Matthew Immordino was high scorer with 19 points, followed by sophomore Will Lorenz with 12 points.



Period Scores:

9-6 11-5 10-3 17-14



Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 2 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Braedyn Perez, senior: 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 1 rebound

Matthew Immordino, senior: 19 points, 1 three-pointer, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 12 points, 3 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 6 points, 2 three-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 block

Austin Boulter, junior: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Chris Burtschi, junior: 1 point

A week ago Tuesday, on February 7, 2017, the Eagles lost their home game with the Denver Christian Thunder, 51-63. Matthew Immordino was high scorer with 19 points. Sophomore Alex Wilhelm hit two three-pointers coming up with a total of 11 points.

Period Scores:

17-18 10-18 12-14 12-13

Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 9 rebounds, 4 assists

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 1 rebound

Matthew Immordino, senior: 19 points, 1 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 12 points, 2 three-pointers, 1 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 11 points, 2 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Austin Boulter, junior: 6 points, 6 rebounds

Chris Burtschi, junior: 1 three-pointer, 3 rebounds

