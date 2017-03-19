Eagles lose close playoff game

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. It was oh so close, but in the fourth period, the Eagle boys’ succumbed to the Union Colony Prep Timberwolves, losing 46-48 in the first round of the 2A boys basketball district 7.



After the first half, Gilpin was hanging there, only four points behind, 16-20. The Eagles fought hard and overtook the Timberwolves, moving ahead 25-24. The battle was on, but when the final buzzer sounded, Union Colony was up by two points and the season was over for the Eagles.



Senior Nick Peterson was all over the court, grabbing 16 rebounds and putting up four blocks, while senior Matthew Immordino was high scorer with 17 points.



Period Scores:

9-5 7-15 9-4 21-24



Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 7 points, 16 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 blocks

Braedyn Perez, senior: 4 points, 1 3-pointer, 1 assist

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist

Matthew Immordino, senior: 17 points, 1 3-pointer, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 6 points, 2 3-pointers, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 6 points, 1 3-pointer, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Austin Boulter, junior: 4 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal.

