Eagle girls lose first playoff

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. It was an up and down season for the Gilpin High School girls’ basketball teams, alternating losing and winning streaks. On February 21, 2017 the team engaged in their first post-season playoff game and lost to the Highland Huskies, 22-42.



The Huskies dominated the game, shutting down the Gilpin girls’ shots. Cicely Lepro was high scorer with 11 points.

Period Scores:

6-13 4-10 2-5 10-14



Individual Statistics:



Aspen Nadeau, junior: 1 point

Cicely Lepro, junior: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 1 point

Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists

Keely Schmidt, senior: 3 points, 4 rebounds

Berkley Davis, senior: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Nicole Adams, freshman: 1 rebound

