Dogs at festivals

Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. It’s getting to be that time of year. The festival season is about to begin and we will start traveling to various festivals and events around the area. One of my favorite events is the Farmers Market in Boulder and Longmont, but don’t bring the dog as they were banned from attending back in 2012.



This is a growing trend in Colorado as many areas have begun banning dogs from festivals, events and even patios where they were once celebrated. In 2016 Lafayette placed a ban on animals at public events; Grand Junction farmers market doesn’t allow animals; and the Union Station Farmers Market in Denver was reviewing if dogs were going to be allowed. As the RTD owns that property, banning animals may be more difficult.



Denver also started cracking down on breweries where dogs enjoyed hanging out while their person enjoyed a beverage on the patio. The Denver Environmental Health agency claims beer is food; this comes after several years where dogs were welcome.



Denver has no official city property policy regarding dogs at events, placing the responsibility upon event organizers and planners. In the City of Nederland, I believe the same is true, that it is up to the festival organizer to dictate if dogs are or are not allowed.



Granted, when the weather is too hot or too cold, it’s not necessarily a bad thing to leave your beloved animal at home; but if you’re traveling and want them to join you, it’s becoming more difficult in Colorado to find places where they are allowed.



At festivals and events, finding shade, a cool place to relax and somewhere away from the noise and chaos, can be challenging. While I take my Girls with me practically everywhere, I try to think like a dog before heading out as to whether they’ll really enjoy themselves where I’m going, and if the weather is good for them to hang. If need be, I’m happy to purchase a snack and sit creek side nearby an event, like the Farmers Market, I’d like to attend but where they’re not welcome. My Girls love the social aspects of meeting so many kids, adults and other dogs.



Before heading out to an event, be sure to double check if dogs are allowed; if nothing is listed, give a call. I ended up losing money when I purchased tickets to a three day festival where dogs were allowed in the park normally, but the event made the decision to not allow dogs for their festival without posting this information anywhere.



Till next time.

