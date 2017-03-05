December Police Reports – Nederland

Barbara Lawlor

Nederland

December calls: traffic, non -parking, 5; city ordinance, 2; Miscellaneous, 11; traffic, parking, 7; traffic, city ordinance, 1

On Dec. 5, a towing company reported to the NPD that they were towing a vehicle from the RTD after being abandoned for a minimum of 30 days.

On Dec. 9, a NPD officer responded to a shoplifting report. The female suspect admitted she took a box of Alka-Seltzer with a value of $3.79. She said she was too proud to ask for help right now. She said her behavior was abnormal. She was issued a summons for theft.

On Dec. 9, a Ned officer was told that some milk cartons in a local store had been tampered with in the storage area. The officer found 16 quart milk cartons marked down to $1 instead of $2.89. Also, a gallon of milk had an expletive written on the front. There was not enough evidence for a criminal mischief summons.

On Dec. 13, officers were sent to investigate a possible child abuse situation. The father of the child said everything had been resolved. The incident involved the smoking of marijuana in front of a child. There was no odor of marijuana and everything seemed fine. The officer determined there were no crimes and the case was cleared.

On Dec. 19, a man said he was in a local bar walking to the bathroom when another man tried to knee him in the groin. The suspect was kicked out. When the victim left, he discovered his tires had been slashed. He went back to the bar trying to figure out how to get home because it was five degrees outside and he needed shelter. While he was there, the suspect came in. When confronted about the tires, the suspect flipped out a black handled black blade knife. The bartender jumped between them and the suspect ran out the front door. The victim said he had no idea why the man would be after him.

Later, the officer was able to talk to the suspect who said he had helped out behind the bar, until closing when they asked customers to leave. He said the victim resisted leaving and pushed against him in a ‘zombie charge,’ so the suspect pushed back. He denied slashing the tires.

Charges of menacing and criminal mischief are being investigated.

On Dec. 19, Nederland officers responded to a possible domestic violence case. The woman said she and her boyfriend were working on the house all day and she wanted to go out for dinner. She went out to warm up the car and when she came back in, he said he needed to walk the dogs. They argued. When asked if either one of them had hit the other she said she didn’t want to go jail. The officer talked to the boyfriend who said after arguing she punched him in the left cheek and pinched his groin. The officer could see swelling on the man’s cheek. The woman was placed under arrest for domestic violence and assault in the third degree.

On Dec. 12, an unlicensed abandoned pickup truck was impounded. It had no license plates and the right door was stolen. Marv’s towed it away.

On Dec. 21, the NPD was notified of a shoplifter in custody. Employees had seen a female shopper pushing a cart and then picking up a breakfast sandwich wrapped in foil. The woman removed the packaging, threw the foil in a trash can and saved the plastic wrap, putting it in her cart. She ate the sandwich while shopping. She also opened a bottle of water and drank it.

When she came to the cashier, she put the plastic wrapper in her coat pocket and paid for the other items. When she was stopped she said she forgot to pay, that she had no intention of not paying. The woman was on probation out of the Denver Sheriff’s Office. She was served with a summons for theft. She was told not to return to the store.

On Dec. 20, a Ned officer responded to a report of domestic violence, a male hitting and choking a female. The officer saw the man turn off the lights in the house. When a deputy arrived for cover they contacted the couple. The woman said they were arguing over money. She had scratches on the right side of her neck and a small cut above her left eye. She said she cut herself shaving. Then she admitted that the man had grabbed her around the neck. The officer noticed the man’s knuckles were scraped and had some blood on them. The man was arrested for third degree assault and domestic violence.

On Dec. 23, it was reported that an intoxicated man was sleeping on the bus. The officer found him on the floor under a set of seats. The man was escorted off the bus and admitted he had drunk, “a lot.” The man had an FTA warrant for his arrest. He was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Boulder County Jail.

On Dec. 31, a man making a purchase at a store became upset with the cashier over the price and left. Later the man called to complain and said he was going to start a fire in the store. The employee who took the call said the man was yelling and said he was going to light a fire and then hung up. The man was described as elderly, short, skinny with white hair and a long beard.