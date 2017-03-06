David Jerome Maslowski (1942-2017)

David Jerome Maslowski, 74, (1942-2017) of Drake, Colorado, died February 1, 2017. He was born in San Francisco, California while his father Jerome Maslowski was serving in the Navy in WWII. Anita Mouton Rimmer, his grandmother, and his mother, June Rimmer Maslowski cared for him. David grew up in Michigan: Five Lakes, Grand Rapids, Lansing, and Grand Ledge. He loved the woods and lakes his whole life.



He has two sisters: Linda Klee and Sherry Dixon in California who have been loyal and caring throughout his life. David worked at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan, during the summers when he was a student at Michigan State University. He met his wife, Pat Poffenberger Maslowski from Escanaba, Michigan, who was a student at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. They married in 1966. David and Pat had two children: David Jr. and Daniel. They lived in Lansing, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Nederland, Colorado in 1971. David earned a BA majoring in English and Philosophy from Michigan State University, a Master’s degree in Education from the University of Colorado, and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Phoenix. He worked as an A V technician at Michigan State University, at Switchcraft in Chicago, Illinois, at Boulder High School in Boulder.



In 1978, he and Pat and their children went to American Samoa as contract educators. David was principal of Faleasao Elementary School and at Pago Pago Elementary School. They returned to Colorado in 1982, and David taught at Project Hold, an alternative school in Boulder Valley. He was elected President of the Boulder Valley Education Association and served for four years. He taught computer science and cultural studies at Nederland Middle/Senior High School. He and Pat taught in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, Peoples Republic of China in 1996-97 as US/China Exchange Teachers sponsored by the American Council of Learned Societies. They retired in 1997.



David was active in the communities he lived in, on the Planning Commission, Town Council, and Zoning Board in Nederland. He was a member of the PID Board overseeing the roads in the Cedar Springs and Cedar Park subdivisions in Drake. A kind, generous, loyal man with a subtle and quirky sense of humor, he was liked and respected by everyone who knew him. He loved computers and audio visual technology and photography, producing a DVD called Gaia’s Garden with photos of flowers and Mongolian music. He produced DVD’s for friends and organizations. His sons, David and Dan, credit his bringing a computer to American Samoa and teaching them to use it when they were 11 and 10 as significant in their interests, education, and careers. He loved to cook and made interesting delicious meals, coconut macaroons and other desserts. He spent time every day planning and creating new versions of recipes. Pat, his wife of 50 years, David Jr, his wife Julie Hall Maslowski and granddaughters Ella and Holly, Dan, his wife Karen Craugh Maslowski, and granddaughters Sasha, Sarah, and Anna will remember and love him all their lives.



A memorial will take place in spring of this year.

