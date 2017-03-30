Central City Aldermen

Janet Perry, Central City. Mayor Kathryn Heider, the first woman mayor of Central City, opened the March 7, 2017 Aldermen meeting at 7:00 p.m. Alderman Judy Laratta, Alderman Jeff Aiken and Mayor pro-tem Shirley Voorhies were present. Also present were City Manager Daniel R. Miera, City Clerk Reba Bechtel, Attorney McAskin, Finance Director Abigail R. Adame, Community Development Director Ray Rears, Public Works Director Sam Hoover, Utilities Director Nelson, Fire Chief Gary Allen and GCSO Captain Ihme.



During Public Comment, David Josselyn, President of Gilpin Arts Association, requested more way-finding signs to the Art Gallery.



Then there was a Public Hearing for Ordinance No. 17-01, which would amend Section 13-2-120 of the Municipal Code and the water general rates for water service. If adopted, the corrected Water General rates would become effective on March 15, 2017.



Larry Bartlett inquired if churches and non-profits will be charged the same rate. Mike Schick added that small non-profits should not be charged a commercial rate.



Alderman Laratta asked about exceptions to these new rules. Manager Miera said that they discussed an option to opt-out, but that it did not move forward. Mayor pro-tem Voorhies added that previously churches had a residential rate. Manager Miera responded that it would be difficult to determine which non-profits are eligible since some non-profits do generate income. The motion was made and the ordinance passed unanimously.



Barbara Thielemann, Chair of MSCC, reviewed the background of MSCC, its projects and plans for 2017. It was agreed to discuss more way-finding signage at another meeting. Larry Bartlett, on behalf of Prospectors Run thanked the City for helping with the light problem.



Mike Schick suggested that a wire cemetery fence is a good option with low maintenance. Deb Wray added that the bucket/pole fence looks good and works with the area. Mary Bell asked about the type of wood to be used for longevity of the fence.



The meeting then moved into Executive Session to discuss matters dealing with city property.

