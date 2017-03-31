BVSD Superintendent Messinger put on administrative leave

Barbara Lawlor, Boulder County. Last Wednesday, the Boulder Valley School District board sent an email to all BVSD staff members telling them that Superintendent Dr. Bruce Messinger has been placed on paid administrative leave because of an ongoing investigation.



The email stated that the action was taken pending the outcome of an investigation of a personnel matter, which should be resolved in 30 day. “Please keep in mind that the leave is being made to help facilitate the integrity of our investigation”, the email said. It does not indicate any determination of misconduct upon the employee involved.



Messinger told Denver 7 news reporters that he could not comment on the investigation due to confidentiality regulations. He did say he hoped the investigation would be speedy and he is cooperating, saying he is confident he will go back to work.



Former BVSD Assistant Superintendent for Operations Joe Sleeper will be the interim superintendent during the investigation as long as necessary



“Each of us on the board appreciates that this news may be unsettling, the board email to the staff says. “However, we are confident that you will continue to make the well being [sic] and learning of all students your first priority as you have always done.”



Messinger took over as superintendent of the district on July 1, 2011 after 14 years as superintendent of the school district in Helena, Montana. Prior to that, he worked in Weld County School District 6, for 11 years. Last year he was named the 2016 Superintendent of the Year by a committee of previous award winners and educational leaders.



Messinger represented Colorado in the 2016 American Association of School Administrators, AASA, National Superintendent of the Year program.

Messenger was praised as “an exceptional leader for Colorado students and educators.”

“We are proud to recognize Bruce Messinger for his work as superintendent and as an exceptional leader for Colorado students and educators.”



Since joining the district, Messinger has focused on revitalizing the community and establishing partnerships that did not exist previously. During his tenure as superintendent, Messinger has enhanced the educational experience in the district, which is evidenced by academic excellence and increased graduation rates for all students.



Messinger has stated that maintaining involvement and support of the community is a high priority.



His past administrative experience includes Deputy Superintendent, Director of Pupil Services, Area Administrator of Schools and elementary principal in the Weld County School District 6 in Greeley, Colorado.



For the past several years, Messinger has attended Chinook West graduation celebrations in Nederland, praising the students for their determination to graduate.



There are no details about the reasons for the administrative leave.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

