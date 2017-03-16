Black Hawk Police January Reports

On 1/2/17 at approximately 2:56 a.m. an Officer responded to the Gilpin Casino valet on the report of an assault. One suspect was issued and released on a Gilpin County summons.



On 1/3/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of theft of license plates. A suspect was contacted and issued a summons.



On 1/3/17 at approximately 7:15 a.m. an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on the report of unruly party. After further investigation, paramedics were called for a medical assessment.



On 1/3/17 at approximately 8:26 a.m. an Officer responded to a two-vehicle traffic accident at Highway 119 and Main Street. One party was taken to the hospital.



On 1/3/17 at approximately 7:16 p.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on a report of a party trying to retrieve a cell phone from lost and found. The male suspect was booked into Gilpin County Jail for a warrant.



On 1/4/17 an Officer responded to the Golden Gates Casino on the report of a counterfeit $5.00 bill. There is suspect information.



On 1/4/17 at approximately 4:25 p.m. an Officer received a phone call at the Black Hawk Police Department regarding a possible ongoing harassment at the Isle Casino. There is suspect information.



On 1/4/17 at approximately 5:36 p.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on a report of found drug paraphernalia. No suspects were identified and the property was booked at the police department.



On 1/5/17 at approximately 1:18 a.m. Officers responded to the Ameristar Hotel on the report of a trespassed party being on property. The party was contacted, charged, and escorted off property.



On 1/5/17 at approximately 3:38 a.m. Officers were dispatched to assist medical with an unconscious party. Officers and paramedics rendered first aid to the party.



On 1/6/17 at approximately 3:27 a.m. Officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 119 at Main Street. Upon clearing the license plate, officers discovered the vehicle was displaying fictitious number tabs. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was unable to provide valid insurance or registration for the vehicle. The driver’s license was also revoked. The vehicle was towed and the driver was released on a summons.



On 1/6/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of suspicious activity. The male party was transported to Gilpin County Jail for an extraditable warrant out of Gilpin County.



On 1/6/17 an Officer responded to the Wild Card Casino on the report of a subject located on property with an active warrant for their arrest. Subject was transported to jail for the outstanding warrant.



On 1/6/17 Officers responded to The Monarch Casino garage level 1 on a hit and run accident. A suspect vehicle was located and the driver was cited for hit and run and unsafe backing.



On 1/7/17 at approximately 9:35 a.m. an Officer took a report of a theft at the Red Dolly Casino. There is suspect information.



On 1/7/17 at approximately 7:51 p.m. Officers responded to the Isle Hotel on the report of a physical disturbance. When officers attempted to take one of the parties involved into custody, the party resisted arrest and assaulted an officer. The other party become involved while officers were attempting to control the first party. The second party was taken into custody for interfering and disorderly conduct.



On 1/8/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino, for an intoxicated party. Upon contact, the party was found to have restraining order violations and was transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 1/8/17 at approximately 8:54 a.m. Officers responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a trespass. A male party was contacted and taken into custody.



On 1/8/17 at approximately 11:14 p.m. Officers made a traffic stop in the 400 block of Main Street. The female passenger was cleared through NCIC/CCIC and came back with a warrant. The driver was released on a warning and the female was transported to the Gilpin County Jail on the warrant.



On 1/9/17 at approximately 12:18 a.m. Officer T. Davis responded to the Lodge Casino on the report of a disturbance (fight between two male parties). One party was taken into custody and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 1/9/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a counterfeit 20-dollar bill. The bill was seized and booked into evidence.



On 1/9/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit five-dollar bill. The bill was seized and booked into evidence.



On 1/9/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a theft. A suspect has been identified. Officers are attempting to contact the suspect.



On 1/10/17 at approximately 6:30 p.m. an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of possible found narcotics. There is no suspect information and the substance was collected and will later be destroyed.



On 1/11/17 an Officer responded to suspicious activity on the ninth level of the Ameristar Parking garage. A male party was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and a female party was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.



On 1/12/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar Casino for a suspicious incident. Upon contacting the suspect, he was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. Suspect was transported to the Gilpin County Jail for warrants and drug charges.



On 1/12/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino on a report of a disturbance. Further investigation found a theft and sexual assault had occurred. There is suspect information.



On 1/12/17 at approximately 5:11 p.m. Officers took a phone report regarding a disturbance that took place at The Ameristar Casino. The incident took place on 1/11/2017 between 3:00 and 3:30 a.m. A report was taken regarding the incident.



On 1/13/17 an Officer responded to the Sasquatch Casino on the report of a suspicious person. A male party was arrested on a Protection Order violation.



On 1/14/17 an Officer was dispatched to the Ameristar parking garage for a suspect stealing auto parts. Suspect was located and issued summons.



On 1/14/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a disturbance. A male party was transported by paramedics for a welfare check. On the way to the hospital, the party assaulted the paramedic. He was transported to the hospital with charges pending.



On 1/14/17 at approximately 4:42 p.m. an Officer responded to the Lady Luck Casino on the report of a counterfeit $20.00 bill. There is suspect information.



On 1/14/17, at approximately 10:46 p.m. an Officer responded to the Wild Card Casino on the report of a stolen jacket. There is no suspect in custody at this time.



On 1/15/17, at approximately 12:18 a.m. an Officer responded to the Mardi Gras Casino on the report of a counterfeit $20.00 bill. There is suspect information.



On 1/15/17 at approximately 12:53 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the Ameristar Casino on the report of a fight which had just occurred. The victim did not want to pursue charges and all parties were released.

On 1/15/17 Officers picked up a suspect known to have a warrant. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Gilpin County Jail.



On 1/15/17 at approximately 5:55 p.m. Officers received an anonymous tip about a party gambling in Black Hawk who had several warrants. Upon clearance of the party, he had 2 Felony warrants and 3 more non-extraditable warrants. Officers located the party at the Wild Card Casino and took him into custody.



On 1/15/17 at approximately 8:03 p.m. Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of a counterfeit bill. The bill was seized and the party was released.



On 1/23/17 at approximately 6:01 p.m. Officers responded to mile marker 7.6 on highway 119, on the report of a roll-over accident with unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.



On 1/24/17 Officers responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a party on scene with a warrant. The party was arrested and transported to Gilpin County Jail.



On 1/24/17 Officers responded to the Isle Casino on the report of stolen license plates. No suspects have been identified.



On 1/25/17 at approximates 2:16 a.m. Officers responded to the KMM parking garage on a call of a stolen vehicle. It was confirmed through Mardi Gras Casino’s surveillance that the vehicle was stolen and the suspect has not been identified.



On 1/25/17 Officers responded to the Ameristar Casino on the report of found drugs. No suspects were contacted.



On 1/26/17 an Officer responded to the Ameristar parking garage for a disturbance. Parties were contacted and an investigation was completed.



On 1/27/17 while on foot patrol at the Isle Casino an Officer observed a suspect with an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested for the outstanding warrant.



On the night of 1/27/17 an Officer responded to the Saratoga Casino on the report of a theft. There is suspect information.



On 1/27/17 at approximately 11:30 p.m. an Officer completed an area check of Lady Garage and noticed two abandoned vehicles. Casino security staff was notified of the vehicles.



On 1/28/17 an Officer responded to the Bull Durham Casino on the report of a previous trespassed party on their property. The suspect was found to have trespassed at four different locations, there is suspect information.



On 1/28/17 an Officer responded to the Isle Casino for an intoxicated party. Upon investigation completion, one party was taken into custody for multiple warrants and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.



On 1/28/17 at approximately 2:52 a.m. Officers responded to The Golden Gates Casino on report of found drugs. A female was contacted regarding a bag containing cocaine and was transported to the Gilpin County Jail for possession of a schedule II controlled substance.



On 1/28/17 an Officer responded to the Monarch Casino on the report of a forgery. There is suspect information.



On 1/28/17 at approximately 7:43 p.m. Officers assisted Gilpin County Deputies in a vehicle pursuit. Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle crashed shortly after. The driver of the vehicle resisted arrest and a Taser was deployed which was ineffective. The suspect was taken into custody by Gilpin County Deputies.



On 1/28/17 at approximately 9:04 p.m. Officers responded to the Monarch Casino on the request for a welfare check on an intoxicated male party. The male party was transported to the Arapahoe House without incident.



On 1/30/17 at approximately 4:33 a.m. an Officer responded to the KMM parking garage for a motorist assist. Two male parties were cleared and one had a warrant for failure to appear. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Gilpin County Jail for the warrant.



On 1/31/17 at approximately 4:33 a.m. Officers responded to the KMM parking garage on a call of a vehicle break in.



On 1/31/17 an Officer contacted a person sleeping in his vehicle in a casino parking garage. The casino management was advised and the person was told they could not sleep/camp in the parking garage. The person was given a 7-day eviction notice.



On 1/31/17 an Officer responded to the Wild Card Casino on the report of a suspicious party. The party was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported to the Gilpin County Jail.

