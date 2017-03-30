Are you protected?

Chief Paul Ondr, Peak to Peak. As you watch the recent news coverage about many wildland fires and structure fires across Colorado, do you ever wonder if you are protected? It has come to the attention of Timberline Fire Protection District that many of Gilpin County’s residents may not be included in a fire protection district at all. A public hearing will be held on April 4, 2017 at Timberline Station 3 on 660 Highway 46, Black Hawk CO at 7PM to discuss a possible inclusion election to ensure all of Gilpin County’s homeowners receive fire protection. If you have any questions, please see the FAQs below for your assistance.



Also, please don’t hesitate to contact me at pvondr@timberlinefire.com or 303-582-5768 with any additional questions. I look forward to seeing you at the public hearing.



Stay safe out there!

**Notice below has been sent only to homeowners identified in the unserved areas of Gilpin County**

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER A RESOLUTION CALLING FOR AN ELECTION TO INCLUDE REAL PROPERTY INTO THE TIMBERLINE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Dear Property Owner:



This is to notify you that the Board of Directors of the Timberline Fire Protection District shall conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at Fire Station No. 3, 660 Highway 46, Black Hawk, Colorado, for the purposes of considering the adoption of a Resolution Initiating Inclusion Election for the inclusion of additional property within the Timberline Fire Protection District for the provision of fire protection and emergency medical and rescue services, enforcement of fire prevention codes, hazardous materials response, and other emergency services.



The District’s current general operating mill levy, which shall be imposed upon the property if the area is included within the District, is 8.342 mills. Under Colorado law, the general operating mill levy cannot be increased without voter approval.



Those persons owning property within the area proposed for inclusion who wish to be excluded from such area may file a request for exclusion pursuant to the provisions of Section 32-1-203(3.5), C.R.S., to be considered by the District Board of Directors. Such request must be filed, no later than ten days prior to the hearing, with the Board of County Commissioners, Gilpin County, P.O. Box 366, 203 Eureka Street, Central City, Colorado 80427, and with the Board of Directors of the Timberline Fire Protection District, 660 Highway 46, Black Hawk, Colorado 80422.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TIMBERLINE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT



Timberline inclusion election frequently asked questions:



What is the purpose of this notice? Your property has been identified as being in Gilpin County taxing area 010 or 025. You have received this notice because you are not in a fire protection district. Although services have been provided to the area on a courtesy basis, there is no legal obligation for any fire department or district to respond if you call 911. Unfortunately, many years ago, when fire districts were formed not all properties were included.

Why Timberline Fire Protection District? Gilpin County is comprised of four (4) fire agencies: The City of Black Hawk Fire Department, the City of Central Fire Department, Coal Creek Fire Protection District and Timberline Fire Protection District. Municipal (city) Fire Departments have no legal obligation to provide coverage to areas outside of their city limits. Timberline currently has the resources, capability and staffing to cover these unserved areas. As home values have risen and catastrophic wildfires increase, inclusion into a fire district may help you maintain your insurance coverage.

How much will it cost? Timberline currently carries a mill levy of 8.342 mills. The Gilpin County Assessor annually provides your property a taxing statement with the actual and assessed values. At our mill rate, each $100,000 of actual value will cost the taxpayer $66.40 per year. Your residential assessment can be found here: http://gilpin.infoenvoy.com

What happens if this election is successful? If the inclusion election is successful, Timberline Fire will have a legal obligation to respond. Additionally, we currently have agreements with our neighboring districts to assist when needed without you incurring additional fees.

If I’m not in a fire district, how much could a response cost? (estimated)

Current fee schedule can be found at www.timberlinefire.com

Possible scenario:



Chimney Fire

Out of District Response $1760

In District Response NO COST



Garage Fire

Out of District Response $4250

In District Response NO COST

