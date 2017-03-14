Alpine skiers head to state

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Colorado High School Ski League has held its last meet and the alpine teams head to state competition this weekend. Over the season, the Nederland High School Alpine team has done well, improving and sending at least 20 skiers to state competition in slalom or giant slalom races.



On February 2, 2017 the team traveled to Ski Cooper where the girls took seventh place in the giant slalom in a field of 60 racers.

Girls’ Individual places and times:

17. Pratt Delaney, 2:08.80

35. Colton Eve, 2:16.75

43. Kalil Leah, 2:18.65

53. Usher Sara, 2:25.00

59. Hastings Anna, 2:28.40

60. Neher Anna, 2:28.92

69. Hall Abigail

The boys took fourth place out of seven teams in a field of 73 racers.



Boys’ Individual places and times:13. Bailey Roland 2:04.6919. Campbell Trig, 2:08.8522. Nesmith Bryce, 2:10.1226. Irwin Alex, 2:11.8227. Lantz Kale28. Ghayur Charles, 2:12.0531. Mueller Adler, 2:13.3935. Edmondson Scout 2:15.7341. Nesmith Cameron Lu, 2:18.1940. Titus Reece, 2:19.2741. Smerdell Jared, 2:19.4043. Irvin Lucas, 2:20.4146. Olsson Quinn, 2:22.6349. Hayward Jack, 2:26.06



On February 16 the teams competed at Eldora Mountain Resort where the girls came in second place.



Girls’ Individual places and times:

5. 330 Jr Pratt Delaney 1:35.38

6. 331 Sr Platt Natalie 1:35.88

11. 334 Sr Donohue Cassidy 1:37.81

16. 340 Fr Colton Eve * 1:42.29

17. 342 Jr Kalil Leah 1:42.98

22. 336 Sr Folwell Taylor 1:46.60

26. 355 So Hastings Anna 1:50.40

31. 344 Fr Neher Anna 1:56.77

36. 353 Fr Hall Abigail 2:00.38



The Ned boys came in second place as well, in a field of 55 skiers in five teams.



Boys’ Individual places and times:

8. 600 Jr Ghayur Charles 1:30.28

9. 622 Sr Campbell Trig 1:32.87

11. 601 So Lantz Talus 1:34.23

12. 620 So Soto Alden 1:35.66

13. 611 Fr Lantz Kale 1:35.67

15. 617 Fr Irwin Alex 1:36.51

16. 623 Jr John McDermott 1:36.73

17. 619 Sr Nesmith Bryce 1:36.82

18. 616 Sr Wood Christian 1:37.87

21. 625 Sr Skilbred Cole 1:41.93

23. 602 Jr Irvin Lucas 1:42.25

29. 615 So Nesmith Cameron 1:45.47

31. 612 Fr Hayden Nathan 1:46.67

32. 613 Fr Olsson Quinn 1:47.02

35. 603 Jr Hayward Jack 1:50.79

52. Hayden Nathan 2:29.77

(Originally published in the February 23 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

