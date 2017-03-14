Alpine skiers head to state

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  The Colorado High School Ski League has held its last meet and the alpine teams head to state competition this weekend. Over the season, the Nederland High School Alpine team has done well, improving and sending at least 20 skiers to state competition in slalom or giant slalom races.

 
On February 2, 2017 the team traveled to Ski Cooper where the girls took seventh place in the giant slalom in a field of 60 racers.

 

Girls’ Individual places and times:
17. Pratt Delaney,  2:08.80
35. Colton Eve,  2:16.75
43. Kalil Leah,  2:18.65
53. Usher Sara,  2:25.00
59. Hastings Anna, 2:28.40
60. Neher Anna,  2:28.92
69. Hall Abigail

 

The boys took fourth place out of seven teams in a field of 73 racers.


Boys’ Individual places and times:
13. Bailey Roland 2:04.69
19. Campbell Trig, 2:08.85
22. Nesmith Bryce,  2:10.12
26. Irwin Alex, 2:11.82
27. Lantz Kale
28.  Ghayur Charles, 2:12.05
31. Mueller Adler, 2:13.39
35. Edmondson Scout 2:15.73
41. Nesmith Cameron Lu, 2:18.19
40. Titus Reece, 2:19.27
41. Smerdell Jared, 2:19.40
43. Irvin Lucas, 2:20.41
46. Olsson Quinn, 2:22.63
49. Hayward Jack, 2:26.06

 
On February 16 the teams competed at Eldora Mountain Resort where the girls came in second place.

 
Girls’ Individual places and times:
5. 330  Jr        Pratt Delaney   1:35.38
6. 331  Sr        Platt Natalie    1:35.88
11. 334  Sr      Donohue Cassidy  1:37.81
16. 340  Fr      Colton Eve *  1:42.29
17. 342  Jr       Kalil Leah        1:42.98
22. 336  Sr       Folwell Taylor  1:46.60
26. 355  So       Hastings Anna  1:50.40
31. 344  Fr        Neher Anna    1:56.77
36. 353  Fr        Hall Abigail  2:00.38

 
The Ned boys came in second place as well, in a field of 55 skiers in five teams.
 
Boys’ Individual places and times:
8. 600  Jr         Ghayur Charles   1:30.28
9. 622  Sr         Campbell Trig    1:32.87
11. 601  So      Lantz Talus   1:34.23
12. 620  So      Soto Alden 1:35.66
13. 611  Fr       Lantz Kale  1:35.67
15. 617  Fr       Irwin Alex  1:36.51
16. 623  Jr        John McDermott 1:36.73
17. 619  Sr       Nesmith Bryce  1:36.82
18. 616  Sr       Wood Christian  1:37.87
21. 625  Sr       Skilbred Cole  1:41.93
23. 602  Jr        Irvin Lucas     1:42.25
29. 615  So    Nesmith Cameron  1:45.47
31. 612  Fr       Hayden Nathan  1:46.67
32. 613  Fr       Olsson Quinn 1:47.02
35. 603  Jr       Hayward Jack  1:50.79
52.                   Hayden Nathan 2:29.77

 

(Originally published in the February 23 print edition of The Mountain-Ear.)

