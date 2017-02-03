Wind and Rams meet at Rink

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Last week, Saturday night, the Caribou Wind and the Colorado State University Rams team matched up on the Nederland Ice Rink. Before the game, the CSU girls held a clinic, demonstrating skills and techniques to locals who were eager for the opportunity to learn from the collegiate team.



After the workshop, the Caribou Wind, a newer version of the original team that instilled interest in local hockey, played against the younger team who put up a great defense against the explosive moments of the Wind.



The CSU team’s trip to Nederland is an annual adventure as Serene Perret, a member of the team, grew up on the Ned ice and her father Chris Perret has coached and volunteered at the rink for many years.



The Wind is made up of men who have played together for years, some older, some younger who enjoy the game, the history of the event and being out on the ice, under the lights, on a January evening.

