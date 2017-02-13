Stunning art dresses up community center

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Walking down the hall in the first floor of the Nederland Community Center, a painting of a frosty mountain night catches one’s eye: the ski tracks gliding into the trees, the blue white of the snow and its many dents. It is a serene setting, pristine in its void of humans.



But wait. As you were walking away, a shadowy outline appeared in the foreground because of the change of angle. It looks like the cutout of a person. With snowshoes. And another one. Take a step either way and the nighttime trekkers disappear.



Judy Fisher’s painting compels one to look deeper, there is more than is first apparent.



“I believe we are all an integral part of nature,” says Judy. “and we should meld with our environment in a natural way. The human figures joined with the landscape in each painting demonstrate our presence in nature and my wish that we form an equal partnership.”



Judy adds a canvas cutout to the original canvas and then paints over it creating a mysterious sense of optical illusion. She has four pieces of work at the Art at the Center’s newest show, which was hung last week and celebrated with an artist’s reception. For her creativity and beautiful atmosphere, she went home with the second place People’s Choice Award.

The third place award went to Serene Karplus for her ice pictures, the cracks, the bubbles, the alien formations that are formed by freezing and melting, an intricate, filigreed formation of light and shape. She says nature produces art every hour of every day far beyond the imagination of any mere human, and she gets out into the world and finds the beauty of nature’s moments.



The first place winner of this winter’s show was Carol Cavalaris and her display of extraordinary, mixed-media flowers and foliage, that tickle one’s imagination with joyous color and shapes.



A newcomer to the Art at the Center Ally Jewell, a Nederland High School graduate and CU art student, ventured into the world of displaying her talent.

She says her art is inspired by being someone who is constantly on the verge of acceptance, a misfit. Her work revolves around the concept and feelings associated with alienation, whether it’s through distorted perspective, abysmal void or resounding flux “One mustn’t mistake her work for the work of an ordinary being.”



She hopes her work will inspire those who also experience the harsh realization of not fitting into the puzzle, to follow their dreams.



The Art at the Center reception was organized by Annie Thayer, whose watercolors are also on display. Volunteers keep the gourmet, delicious food coming and the wine flowing at each event.



Last week’s music was performed by Bonnie Carol and Max Krimmell.

