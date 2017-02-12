Salsa Sunday in Nederland

Cynthia Chambers, Nederland. Put on your dancing shoes because there is a Salsa Sunday social happening next weekend in Nederland. The Caribou Room will host an all ages show starting with a Salsa dance class to get everyone revved up and ready. The class will be taught by Jessie Keller and begins at 4:30pm and will last until 5:30pm.



Music will follow at 6:00pm featuring Chicos Malos. The band is an ensemble of many locally talented musicians that includes Victor Mestas on Keys, Jose Alberto- Vocals, Jonny Jyemo on drums, Scott Messermith on congas, and Mike Facey on bass.



Playing mostly Cuban Salsa peppered with a little Latin Jazz, Chicos Malos has been consistently building a following all around Boulder and Denver. Offering a fresh rootsy sound and energetic atmosphere they play as much as they can to the ever-growing crowds while spreading the electric energy that only Salsa can generate.



The Caribou Room is excited to bring Salsa to the mountains and look forward to a full dance floor of newly found Salsa lovers.

For more information please check the venue website at www.thecaribouroom.com. Tickets are $10, doors open at 4:00pm.

