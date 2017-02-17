Deb D’Andrea, Nederland. I’ve had animals throughout my life and absolutely love having them by my side every day, every hour, and almost every minute of my life. Granted that means I really have no time to myself; and I now am very accustomed to always having their company while in the bathroom!



Growing up, people would bring strays to our house; we’d care for them, find them homes or keep them as part of our family. My beagle mix Peppy was my first dog; and Whiskers my first Calico cat. They were awesome and taught me much about caring for animals just by being present in my life. I also worked with horses starting at around 6 years old, and found a similar bond with them as I have with dogs and cats.



All of my companions have been rescues; and currently I have three rescue pups, each with their own stories. Tiki, Bear and Sally are my pack. At the tender age of 7 weeks, Tiki and her siblings were rescued from a bad situation by animal control in Illinois where her mom was found dead with the puppies. I saw Tiki’s beautiful little face on PetFinder.com and immediately fell in love; the rest is history. She turned 11 this year, continuing her amazing journey by my side and is my most beloved companion. She is the reason I started my business.



Bear and her sister Baci came into my life September 2008 at thirteen weeks and are pure bred Australian shepherds (Aussie’s). The breeder offered them to me before sending them to the humane society as he was finding it difficult to sell them and wanted to find them a loving home. As I teach agility, he thought these high energy pups would do great with me and asked if I wanted them – of course I said yes! Shortly thereafter when I got divorced, my ex asked if he could keep Baci as they had bonded, and I agreed, providing him a six month trial period to ensure things would work out for Baci. It did, and they’re a happy family to this day. Bear and Tiki continued on with me, an amazing pack filled with love and an open paw to all.



March of 2014 I posted on my Facebook wall Sally’s picture as she was on death row and needed someone to adopt her that day. Sally was probably around three or four years old then. My friend Scott said he would adopt her, but he was in California at the time so animal control brought her to me. She had been deemed not adoptable as she was deathly afraid of humans, which made perfect sense seeing animal control had been chasing her for about 4 months before catching her. She wanted absolutely nothing to do with people, including me; and after realizing how much work it would take to rehab her and that she was very afraid of men, she became part of my pack. It took me about a year of consistent love, patience, positive reinforcement and her watching me interact with Tiki and Bear for her to gain complete trust with me. Sally is an absolutely lovely pup, who plays, laughs, follows by my side and curls up close at night. I don’t know her history, but I’m very fortunate she escaped death and is here at the Caribou Dog Ranch.



So if you have room in your heart, your house and your life, consider adopting a rescue, young or old, as they will add another dimension to your journey. Till next time. Deb D’Andrea, founder of 4TheLuvOfDogz & the Caribou Dog Ranch is recognized by the State of Colorado as a Certified Canine Massage Therapist and will visit your home or Vet’s office to work with your dog. Canine Agility may be offered at the Caribou Dog Ranch in 2017 if there is interest. Deb currently has limited availability for new Petz Nanny Clients; and she bakes up fresh dog treats & doggy birthday cakes per order. For information contact Deb at 720-675-7078 or email: info@4theluvofdogz.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

