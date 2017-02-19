Panthers pummeled in away games

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. In the past week, the Nederland Panther boys’ basketball team traveled to Lyons and Holyoke and lost both games, resulting in a 1-9 record for the season which has only four games left to play.



On Tuesday, January 24, 2017 the Panthers fought the Lions and were beat down 28-92. Junior Jarod Rasdall was high scorer with 10 points, including two three-pointers and tied Damon Vigil for rebounds, with four each. Taylor Hoffman put up the defensive stats with four steals and two blocks.



Period Scores:

7-25 4-17 9-30 8-20



Individual Statistics:

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 10 points, 2 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Brennan Johnson, junior: 3 rebounds

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 4 rebounds

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block

Jaylen Rasdall, senior: 9 points, 1 three-pointer. 1 assist

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 1 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

On Friday, January 27, the team traveled to Holyoke where the Dragons captured the win, 78-16.



Period Scores:

3-31 2-17 3-24 8-6

