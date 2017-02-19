Panther girls fight for points on road

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. It was a hard week for the Nederland High School girls’ basketball team, as they continued their long run of away games. They traveled to Lyons on Saturday, January 24, 2017 where the Lions walloped them 52-13. Karen Sorokach scored five points, leading the team in scores, and sophomore Avy Henrikson was the leader with eight rebounds.



Period scores:

1-16 8-16 0-8 4-12



Individual Statistics:

Helen Cross, freshman: 1 point, 2 rebounds

Linnaea Thibedeau, junior: 4 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Breegan McClish, sophomore: 1 point, 3 rebounds, 1 block

Karen Sorokach, junior: 5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Avy Henrikson, sophomore: 1 point, 8 rebounds

Alex Sorokach, freshman: 1 rebound, 2 steals



On Saturday, January 28, the Ned girls traveled to Holyoke where they played against the Dragons, who won, 50-11.

Although the team is struggling, they put their hearts into the game and are a pleasure to watch.



They will bring this spirit to the Thursday, February 2, away game against the Gilpin High School Eagles at 5:30 p.m.



Period Scores:

2-17 0-9 6-11 3-13

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

