Now accepting applications for 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program

Vivienne Jannatpour, Boulder County. The Parks & Open Space Department is now accepting applications for the 2017 Artist-in-Residence Program at Caribou Ranch Open Space. Online applications will be accepted until Feb. 15.

The program provides an opportunity for artists to pursue their work in the inspiring landscape and history of Caribou Ranch.

Musicians, painters, illustrators, photographers, visual/film artists, sculptors, performers, poets, writers, composers, and crafts/artisans are all welcome to apply. Each year, from July through September, selected artists will stay in the historic DeLonde Barn at Caribou Ranch Open Space for up to seven days. By sharing their art with Boulder County, artists can add to residents’ enjoyment of their open space lands and create a legacy of art preserved for future generations.

The open space property offers a variety of landscapes to explore including streams, waterfalls, forests, and beautiful vistas. Moose, elk, black bears, beavers, bats, and nearly 90 species of birds live within or pass through the area. Also found on the property is the Blue Bird Mine complex where miners from the 1870s to the 1960s extracted silver ore. In the early 1900s, the site was a whistle stop for the Denver, Boulder & Western Railroad.

For more information, program guidelines, and an online application, visit the department’s webpage at www.BoulderCountyOpenSpace.org or contact Pascale Fried at 303-678-6201.

