No Fireworks for Ned

Dear editor and Nederland community,

After careful consideration, we have decided not to put on a Nederland 4th of July Fireworks display this year. Many factors contributed to this decision including the rising cost of Fireworks, the rising cost of festivals within town limits, the rising cost due to additional need for police and security, the towns inability to contribute to the display, and more.

We greatly appreciate everyone that has contributed to the event the last 6 years and are still in discussions about the feasibility of having a picnic in the park and community wide event for a 4 hour time slot.

Questions and concerns may be directed to pphealthycommunities@gmail.com.

Again thank you for many years of support and we look forward to continued participation in the many other peak to peak events and projects during 2017.

Respectfully,

Board of Directors

PPHCP

