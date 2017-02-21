NHS skiers slam gates at slalom

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. On Friday, January 27, 2017, the Nederland High School alpine ski team competed with eight teams at Ski Cooper in a slalom event. The boys’ team took fourth place in a field of 58 racers, with Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Summit County garnering the top three places.



The top 19 finishers qualified for state slalom competition, including Talus Lantz, Roland Bailey, Alex Irwin and Adler Mueller, of Nederland.

Boys’ results:

8. 601 So Talus Lantz 1:20.36

10. 606 Sr Roland Bailey 1:21.28

17. 617 Fr Alex Irwin 1:25.45

19. 605 So Adler Mueller 1:26.22

23. 611 Fr Kale Lantz 1:27.84

27. 607 So Reece Titus 1:29.16

30. 608 Sr Casey Zukoski 1:33.37

33. 614 So Scout Edmondson 1:34.09

36. 602 Jr Lucas Irvin 1:35.76

38. 625 Sr Cole Skilbred 1:38.27

39. 613 Fr Quinn Olsson 1:38.51

41. 612 Fr Nathan Hayden 1:39.38

43. 620 So Alden Soto 1:46.40

45. 609 Jr Jared Smerdel 1:47.76

48. 103 Henry Houck 1:51.02

The Ned girls came in sixth place out of nine teams and 64 racers. The top 23 skiers qualified for state slalom. Cassidy Donohue came in seventh place, first on the Nederland team.

Girls’ results:

7. 334 Sr Cassidy Donohue 1:25.03

25. 340 Fr Eve Colton 1:34.57

26. 342 Jr Leah Kalil 1:34.73

52. 344 Fr Anna Keher 1:53.56

60. 353 Fr Abagail Hall 2:02.14

