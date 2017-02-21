NHS skiers slam gates at slalom

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland.  On Friday, January 27, 2017, the Nederland High School alpine ski team competed with eight teams at Ski Cooper in a slalom event.  The boys’ team took fourth place in a field of 58 racers, with Aspen, Steamboat Springs and Summit County garnering the top three places.

 
The top 19 finishers qualified for state slalom competition, including Talus Lantz, Roland Bailey, Alex Irwin and Adler Mueller, of Nederland.

 

Boys’ results:
8.   601  So   Talus Lantz 1:20.36
10. 606  Sr    Roland Bailey 1:21.28
17. 617  Fr    Alex Irwin 1:25.45
19. 605  So   Adler Mueller 1:26.22
23. 611  Fr    Kale Lantz 1:27.84
27. 607  So   Reece Titus 1:29.16
30. 608  Sr    Casey Zukoski 1:33.37
33. 614  So   Scout Edmondson 1:34.09
36. 602  Jr   Lucas Irvin 1:35.76
38. 625  Sr   Cole Skilbred 1:38.27
39. 613  Fr   Quinn Olsson 1:38.51
41. 612  Fr   Nathan Hayden 1:39.38
43. 620  So   Alden Soto 1:46.40
45. 609  Jr    Jared Smerdel 1:47.76
48. 103        Henry Houck 1:51.02
The Ned girls came in sixth place out of nine teams and 64 racers. The top 23 skiers qualified for state slalom. Cassidy Donohue came in seventh place, first on the Nederland team.
Girls’ results:
7. 334   Sr     Cassidy Donohue 1:25.03
25. 340  Fr   Eve Colton  1:34.57
26. 342  Jr    Leah Kalil   1:34.73
52. 344  Fr   Anna Keher  1:53.56
60. 353  Fr   Abagail Hall  2:02.14

