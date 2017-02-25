Nederland November Police

Traffic: non-parking, 7

City ordinance: 2

Miscellaneous, 12

Other state Law: 4

On Nov. 3, a NPD officer found a witness statement in his in-box from a man who was involved in an October 30 incident, saying he was serving tables in a local restaurant when another man grabbed the knife he had in a sheath on his belt. The server took the knife back and later the suspect displayed his own knife and he was asked to leave. Later the two men ran into each other in a local store and the suspect tried to shake his hand but the witness told him to stay away. The suspect invited the man to fight and they agreed to a time and location. There was no further information.



On Nov. 8, a woman called dispatch saying she had hit a dog on Third Street. The officer could not contact the woman. A month later the officer spoke to a woman who said her dog had been hit by a vehicle. A witness said he and the dog were playing fetch when the dog crossed the street and a car struck it. The driver stopped and asked if the dog was okay and the man told her to slow down. She got back in the car and left. The dog had to have several teeth removed and the bill was $362. When the officer spoke to the woman who had hit the dog, she said she was fine with paying the vet bill.



The driver was not issued a summons due to low lighting conditions when the accident occurred and he did not issue the dog owner an at large summons due to the dog’s obedience to voice commands.



On Nov. 10, a Nederland officer heard a ‘Be On The Lookout’ for a potential DUI leaving Gilpin County. An arrest warrant was associated with the plate. The officer parked at the Magnolia-Peak to Peak intersection and saw the described vehicle pass, slowly. When the officer hit his lights, the vehicle sped up and then stopped. The driver was an elderly female who had an active warrant out of Douglas County for FTA on a traffic offense and no proof of insurance.



The woman said her husband has Alzheimer’s and she needed to get him home, but that sometimes mountain driving calmed him down. The officer released the woman because of the totality of the situation and informed Douglas County.



On Nov. 12, a man reported that he was using his two-foot long dirt training skis when he noticed one of his bindings was broken. He returned to his vehicle and put the skis and poles next to the car and then drove home to fix the binding. When he returned to parking lot, the skis and poles were gone. The value is estimated at $650.



On Nov. 14, an officer visited a woman on a harassment follow-up. She said she wasn’t interest in pursuing it. The woman said the incident occurred in Boulder County and she was not the victim, that it was a friend of hers. She said a resident had blocked the friend from being on a public road. The officer told the woman the man had to contact the sheriff’s office himself.



On Nov. 14, a Ned officer assisted a deputy on a disturbance complaint and learned that the suspect had possible access to guns. They were told that the suspect had been throwing things, had damaged the front door and was in the loft where the weapons were stored.



The officers were able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect said the other man had cheated on him. He resisted arrest and refused to have his seatbelt secured.

He said he would cooperate if he could have his phone. He said he was suicidal and banged his head against the bars with such force, the door of the patrol car bent outwards.



The officer requested an ambulance and the suspect was strapped to a gurney. He was transported to the Boulder County Jail.



On Nov. 17, a woman contacted the NPD saying she had told a male to leave her alone. That night he had given her a ring that she said was fake and continued to send her email messages. He made veiled threats, wanting the ring back. The woman brought the ring into the NPD to be returned to the man.



On Nov. 17, the NPD received a report of an unconscious woman at a local coffee shop. The woman was on a couch and there was a strong odor. A sternum rub wakened her and she said she had taken prescription pills and vodka. Nederland EMT’s arrived and transported her to the hospital.



On Nov. 17, a Ned officer responded to a report of multiple vehicle slide offs on the highway outside of town. Traffic was shut down while the officer pulled the vehicles out of the ditch and out of the road with his patrol car. The NFPD firefighters came to direct traffic. Another vehicle slid off the road. The officer decided not to write a ticket because the vehicle had little fuel and it was very cold. The officer said the drivers were using due regard for the weather. CDOT was called to apply deicer to the road.



On Nov. 20, there was a report of a hit and run accident in a parking lot. A witness saw the vehicle hit the victim’s car which had damage to the driver’s side front as well as a cracked headlight and bumper. The car’s owner said filing a report was a waste of time. The run vehicle was described as a silver truck with a tool box in the bed.

On Nov. 13, an officer was asked to document a possible stolen carpet. The homeowner said the basement carpet had been removed without his consent. The officer observed there was no carpet. The homeowner said he hadn’t seen the carpet in years, but knows it used to be there. The officer saw no carpet fibers. The man said the carpet was worth $1500 and was unsure of the exact color.



On Nov. 25, a Nederland officer responded to a report of a dog and a person in Barker Reservoir. When he arrived, he saw a person leaving the water, carrying a dog.

Then he saw another person lying face down at the water’s edge. The officer called for assistance from the NFPD and went to the man, whose lips were blue. When the officer slapped the man he coughed up some water. As the office rolled the man onto his side, the man’s dog head-butted him in the jaw. The man became conscious. He was wearing only boxer shorts and the officer walked him to the ambulance for treatment. The dogs had decided to swim out after some ducks and became confused. The office filed a report for his injury from the dog.



On Nov. 26, a man reported that his backpack had been stolen while he shopped in the store. He said that as he walked to the NPD, he was approached by a man who asked if he liked butterfly knives, showed him a black butterfly training knife and asked if he wanted to buy it. The first man said he didn’t want to buy it because it was his knife.



Some teenagers chased the suspect to Big Springs Drive and while he was running away, he dropped a camera case belonging to the victim, who was not local. The officer searched for the suspect but didn’t find him. The contents of the backpack are worth about $50.



On Nov. 2, a Ned officer assisted a sheriff’s deputy on an injury accident on Sugar Loaf Road. When they arrived, they saw an SUV with the rear end hanging over the edge of a ditch and a man sitting in the driver’s seat. While the officer talked to him he smelled burning rubber and noticed dried blood on the man’s hands and lips. The driver said there was no blood and he was a rapper. When medics arrived, the man refused help, but wasn’t making sense. He said he was celebrating the Broncos win and then said Ohio State won. The passenger of the car was agitated and became verbally antagonistic. He had a bleeding laceration on his finger that would need stitches. He said they were drinking and smoking marijuana. Both men began yelling. and then became physically aggressive until the officer had to handcuff them. The two officers had to force both men into the patrol car to be taken to the hospital.



On Nov. 27, a man reported a stolen vehicle, saying the vehicle was parked at the RTD parking lot on Nov. 16 and was gone when he returned. The officer discovered that the vehicle had been towed from an apartment complex in Denver. The car owner was given the information. When he retrieved the vehicle, he drove it to the NPD. Officers found prescription medicine with a name printed on the bottle and began an online search for the person.



On Nov. 28, a man reported that his license plate had been lost or stolen. The Nederland Police Officer who responded to the call said because the plate had been fastened with plastic zip ties and recently the weather has been cold, the plate had probably fallen off.



On Nov. 29, a Ned officer, responding to a criminal mischief call, learned that a man loaned his vehicle to a friend to drive to Minnesota for his mother’s funeral. The driver left on Nov. 18 and was about 90 miles away when the rear passenger wheel sheared off the vehicle. While examining the vehicle, it was discovered that the new tires were only hand tightened. The owner said he tightened them himself and thinks the vehicle was interfered with before the trip.



On Nov. 29, a Ned officer assisted in an injury accident in Coal Creek Canyon. A pickup truck had hit and knocked over a large tree which ripped down a phone line.

Tools were scattered all over the road and witnesses say that the topper doors were open prior to the collision. The driver would not get out of the car saying he would only speak to the sheriff. He had locked the windows and doors. He refused to speak with the state trooper who had arrived.



He said he had drunk some vodka but was no longer intoxicated. He tried to slam the door on the trooper’s hand. The suspect began banging his head against the back window and tried to kick out the windshield. He managed to kick the driver’s side window out. The trooper pulled a Taser gun and the man stopped kicking. The officers pulled the man from the vehicle, handcuffed him and placed him in AMR ambulance to be medically checked out. The man’s wife arrived and said this was not at all like him. The man was transported to the hospital.

