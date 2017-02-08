Nederland Area Seniors : February Events

Serene Karplus, Nederland.

Luncheon Programs

Conversation Café: This monthly circle meets 12:45pm-2:00pm to share wisdom and experience on a variety of topics—a great opportunity to get to know each other in new ways – Monday, 2/13.



Barker Dam: Eric Johnson, Water Source Operations Manager for the City of Boulder, shares the history and logistics of Barker Dam, the pipeline, and its hydroelectric power – Wednesday, 3/1.

Social Sunday Brunch & Hike



We launch our first Social Sunday Brunch at the Nederland Community Center on Sunday, February 12.

Doors open at 11:00am, with the meal served at 11:30am. The event began as a Mountain MidLife interest group potluck in private homes and was so popular we expanded it to a bigger space and decided to serve the meals so guests could enjoy a day off from cooking. Come join us at a later morning social meal for those who found our Saturday breakfasts a bit too early for them. Everyone will find something they enjoy on our buffet: Ham, Eggs, Cheeses, Kale/Spinach Quinoa Salad, Potatoes, Whole Grain Breads/Muffins, Vegetables, Fruit Salad. We will supply the coffee, orange juice, apple juice, and tomato juice. Those who enjoy specialty brunch drinks, are welcome to bring their own beverage of choice. All ages of adults are welcome. Cost is only $8 under age 60 and $5 requested contribution from those over age 60. Please RSVP a week ahead to 303-258-0799 or at www.Meetup.com/Mountain-MidLife-Social-Group.



Social Hike after brunch, 1:00p.m. Meet at Nederland Community Center in brunch room at 12:45p.m. Bring poles, YakTrax or similar ice grippers if you have them, water, and dress for the weather.



Gem Museum & Sherpa House



Sparkling crystals, gems, and minerals of every color and shape dazzle us on Friday, February 17, as we visit the School of Mines Geology Museum in Golden. Home to a moon rock collected during the Apollo 17 mission, the museum displays mineral, fossil, gemstone, meteorite and historic mining artifact exhibits on two floors. An outdoor geologic trail features fossilized dinosaur tracks, logs and leaves.

After marveling at nature’s art, we enjoy Nepalese culinary arts at the nearby Sherpa House Restaurant and Cultural Center. We depart from the Nederland Community Center at 9:30am and return in the early afternoon. Cost is only for lunch, with entrees ranging $11 to $18. If ten people sign up by February 8, we may be able to provide bus transportation; otherwise, we will carpool.



Dinner & Games Night



With so many suggestions for a games night, we have decided to incorporate this into our next dinner together. Both the meal and games are open to all age adults, including those who are unable to attend the meal. We encourage guests to bring their favorite board or card games (no gambling) to the Mountain MidLife Dinner on Friday, February 24. Social begins at 5:00pm and the meal is served at 5:30pm (see menu & RSVP info on page 3). After 6:30pm, we will rearrange into small groups around games guests bring. On arrival, list your game on the poster paper, along with a minimum and maximum number who can play at one time and how long the game typically takes to play. We need to wrap up the evening by 9:00pm, so please select games that fit within our time frame.

All age adults are welcome at all events. Sign up at 303-258-0799 or Meetup.com/Mountain-MidLife-Social-Group.

*****

All adults are welcome at all Mountain MidLife and Nederland Area Seniors events, attended mostly by folks over age 50. Everyone is invited to all meals at the Nederland Community Center. Please call two days ahead for lunch reservations (further ahead for dinners and breakfasts if possible) to 303-258-0799. Missed the deadline? Call anyway. Cost shown lists first the over-age-60 requested anonymous contribution, then the cost for under-age-60. Please note that all over age 60 are welcome regardless of ability to contribute financially.

