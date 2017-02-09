Ned plays Gilpin next Thursday

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. The Nederland High School boys’ basketball team played the Front Range Christian Falcons last Tuesday and were overcome, 42-93. Senior Jaylen Rasdall scored 21 points followed by his brother Jaydon who scored 16. Junior Jarod Rasdall sunk five 3-pointers and Jaylen hit three.

Period Scores:

11-15 11-29 9-26 11-23

Individual Statistics:

Toby Kane, sophomore: 2 steals

Jarod Rasdall, junior: 16 points, 5 3-pointers, 1 steal

Damon Vigil, sophomore: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block

Rain Larrabee, sophomore: 1 rebound, 4 blocks

Jaylon Rasdall, senior: 21 points, 3 3-pointers, 3 blocks, 4/5 free throws

Taylor Hoffman, sophomore: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 blocks

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Pocket

LinkedIn

Email

Print

