Ned girls lose close game

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. A week ago Tuesday the Nederland Panther girls basketball team played their last home game until Feb. 9. They hosted the Front Range Christian Falcons and lost 18-22, but the Ned girls showed how the kind of effort that speaks of heart and grit and determination.



The team plays the whole game and never stops trying. although they were down by 10 points at halftime but they pushed, making the shots and a comeback, leading in the second half but unable to get past the first half scores.



Junior Karen Sorokach scored 12 points and made seven rebounds, the team leader in both.



Period Scores:

4-5 4-9 8-6 2-2



Individual Statistics:

Breegan McClish, sophmore: 2 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal

Lili Lindstrom, freshman: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Karen Sorokach, junior: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Alex Sorokach, fresh

man: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Friday’s game against Longmont Christian was cancelled because of illness and injury.

