NBA at Nederland Elementary

· Feb 16th, 2017 · 0 Comment

The 2017 Grapes Basketball Team Top, from left: Loic Masters, Jakob Osborne, Triniity LeBlanc, Lino Barelo and Koa Siglin. Bottom, from left: Soliel Palmer, Autumn Pattridge and Aya Donahue.

The 2017 Heat Basketball Team
Top, from left: Evie Gustafson, Lane Willis, AJ Merz and Brennan Oliver. Bottom, from left: Eli Weiner, Savannah Hill and Natalia Garcia-Upczak.

The 2017 Fireballs Basketball Team Top, from left: Ajani Whittleton, Gavin Dillon, Taylor Johnson and Ben Harvey. Bottom, from left: Mirabelle Holmgren and Keahi Donahue. Not pictured: Payton Kutscher.

The 2017 Smurfs Basketball Team
Top, from left: Cutter Larsen, Tyler Gilmour, Opal Kinnikin and Dean Howell. Bottom, from left: Gideon Emery and Brooklyn Weaver. Not pictured: Kendall Zotti.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,


Barbara is a reporter for The Mountain-Ear.

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: