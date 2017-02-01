Middle school skiers host meet

Barbara Lawlor, Nederland. Last week, Friday, January 13, 2017 the Nederland Middle School ski team hosted the giant slalom event that included middle level alpine ski teams from: Vail Mountain School, Summit Middle School, Lake County Middle School, Clear Creek Middle School and Nederland.



The racers couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day: bunches of new snow, sunshine, perfectly groomed courses and a cadre of volunteers to watch the course and answer the kids’ questions.

The boys and the girls each had two runs. At least 28 Nederland racers started the giant slalom course and are high school hope for Ned’s skiing future. Most of the Ned school kids have been skiing together for years and learning the special skills needed for racing: how to leave the start; how to read the course; how to make the fastest time around a gate; how to finish well.



They are also learning the principles of sportsmanship and together as a team, giving support and encouragement.



After the race, the teams met in the racer’s wing of Eldora Mountain Resort for the awards.



EMR Middle School results:



Vail came in first place and Nederland and Summit County tied for second place.

Izzy Tomasko came in the top ten in both of her runs; Emily Creek came in second in her first run and Mazlan Finch was 12th and ninth in her two runs.



Womens’ First Run:

2. Emily Creek, 35.44

5. Izzy Tomasko, 37.88

12. Mazlan Finch, 39.24

14. Brooke Rueker, 40.01

15. Lily Waldman, 40.40

21. Serene Erickson, 43.66

26. Elise Harless, 47.36

27. Lucy Schultz, 47.40

31. Annabel Ivey, 48.91

34. Abby Kelts, 50.42

36. Ellise Brodsky, 51.40

37. Lily Taylor, 53.51

41. Bree Johnson, 1:06.13

Second Run:8. Izzy Tomasko: 39.389. Mazlan Finch: 39.4315. Lily Waldman: 39.9218. Brooke Rueker: 41.9123. Serene Erickson: 45.1226. Annabel Ivey: 47.4327. Elise Harless: 46.8932. Lucy Schultz: 49.4535. Abby Kelts: 53.3336. Elise Brodsky: 53.4137. Lily Taylor:57.9638. Bree Johnson: 58.4939. Ella Mueller: 1:00.38

NMS racer Lukas Haug grabbed first place in both of his runs and Scout Edmondson came in fourth in the first run, while Hatcher Edmondson came in seventh in his second run.

Mens Results: first run1. Haug, Lukas: 34.594. Edmondson, Hatcher: 36.5211. Rucker, Miles: 38.7718. Palmer, Kodiak: 40.1819. Haug, Stefan: 40.2420. Bakke, Townes: 40.3322. Parker, Kai: 40.9423. Godsil, Max: 41.3534. Huber, Aric: 47.7036. Baran, Tanner: 48.3138. McGregor, Matt: 50.1139. Simmons, James: 54.43

Mens results, second run:

1. Lukas Haug, 35.14

7. Hatcher Edmondson, 37.96

15. Max Godsil, 39.84

17. Kodiak Palmer, 40.38

18. Miles Rucker, 40.45

19. Stefan Haug, 40.48

21. Townes Bakke, 40.96

24. Paul Masters, 41.43

28. Kai Parker, 42, 46

31. Parker Newby, 43.21

34. Aric Huber, 44.51

40. James Simmons, 49.59

43. Matt McGregor, 51.88

47. Tanner Baran, 5.33

49. Presley Boyle, 1:15. 33

