Love does not conquer all

Mark Cohen, Nederland. I attended the Women’s March in Denver. I wanted my body to be among the many protesting the new regime and mourning the loss of what once was a great nation. I saw many creative signs, but I saw some proclaiming, “Love Conquers All.” That’s garbage. Love did not defeat the Nazi’s. Infantry defeated the Nazi’s.



Republicans have been taking advantage of the basic goodness of Democrats, liberals, and progressives for decades. They are better at dirty politics than Democrats are. Nixon successfully demonized George McGovern, a man that flew more than two dozen missions over Germany. Lee Atwater employed a subtle racism in his Willie Horton ad against Michael Dukakis, a man that spent two years in the Army in post-war Korea. These draft-dodgers defamed Navy hero John Kerry with their Swift Boat BS. It is way beyond time to start fighting fire with fire. Our mantra must be, “When they go low, we go for the throat.”



Sign all the petitions you want, but Republican politicians don’t care. Their corporate panderers pay them to push an agenda. They know that even if they don’t win re-election, these panderers will give them a job paying five times what they collect now. Arlo Guthrie once said, “If you want to end war, you gotta sing loud.” It’s time to start treating these so-called leaders like the corporate owned traitors they are. Showing them any respect only makes them think you are a sucker.



Stand outside their offices and homes with signs and make noise. Write scathing letters to the editor. Show up unannounced at their offices and ask tough questions to their staff, and get it all on video. Then post it. Put bumper stickers on your vehicle to let others know your views. (I just ordered a sticker that says, “Proud Veteran. Not My President.” If you can find their home address or phone number, share that information so others can speak out as well.



I have Republican friends. Not all are stupid or racist. So, tying the GOP to Hitler might seem unfair. As a generalization, I don’t think it is unfair, but who cares if it is? Being decent has gotten us nowhere. Do you want to run a noble campaign and lose or do you want to fight fire with fire and win? It’s that simple.



It’s time to mock the Republican party and its leaders mercilessly. Every Republican leader today is either stupid or a corporate pawn. If you believe God created the earth five thousand years ago because the Bible says so, despite the evidence of carbon dating, you lack intelligence. Not all Republican leaders can be stupid, though, because some have been successful doctors and lawyers. But their corporate puppet masters pay them to spout nonsense that will fire up their constituents — statements like, “Bill Clinton will take your guns” and “Obama will take your guns.” Pro-lifers love to show photos of aborted babies, and that’s their right. Why shouldn’t we show photos of homeless vets and heckle Republican leaders that vote to cut VA funding? Why shouldn’t we tie Trump, McConnell, and Ryan to Putin and call them traitors?



Employing outright lies and racism, Trump tapped into the justifiable anger of the American people. (He had help from a Republican FBI director and a corporate owned media that wanted this to be a close election and ignored his many flaws). The way to win this war is to make this a battle between the 1% and the rest of us. We must mock and demonize Republican leaders until public contempt for them is so palpable that they decide they’d rather return to private life. The Vietnam War ended when Nixon could not get any sleep because protestors were shouting outside his bedroom window every night. There’s a lesson to be learned there.



I’m not saying you must hate Republican leaders; hate harms your body. I’m just saying you’re naïve if you believe love will solve this problem. Don’t hate them; mock and demonize them in a calm, dispassionate manner to delegitimize them. It’s not personal, you’ll be doing it for your country.



[Editor’s note: The opinion of individual authors does not reflect the opinion of this publication.]

