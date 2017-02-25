Josh Trujillo Ranked 13th in the State

Pete Morgan, Gilpin County. The regular season has officially come to an end and Gilpin County’s own Josh Trujillo (24-7) finds himself ranked 13th in the State of Colorado at 145lbs. Trujillo has absolutley dominated since winter break and is heading into Regionals with a lot of momentum having won 15 of his last 17 matches. Freshman Mike Wenholz ended his first regular high school season with a solid winning record of 17-13. An amazing accomplishment for a 14 year old competing against mostly 3a and 4a schools.



On Saturday January 21st the High School team was at the Kiowa Invitational. Josh Trujillo marched right through the competition with 2 quick pins and a 7-0 victory in the finals on his way to First Place. Mike Wenholz failed to make weight at 113 and had to wrestle up a weight class at 120 for the first time. Not only was Wenholz wrestling up, the entire bracket of 14 wrestlers had winning records and yet he still battled his way to 5th.



On Wednesday January 25th the Gilpin Wrestlers hosted a triangular meet against Summit and Evergreen. Forfeits doomed the team to 2 losses but this was a special night none the less. Junior Josh Trujillo in his 5th year of Wrestling for Gilpin County finally got to wrestle his first match at his own school ever. Trujillo lost that match 4-5 giving up an escape as time expired to Ethan Davis of Evergreen. The night ended on a high note when Freshman Mike Wenholz, down by one point in the 3rd period, caught and pinned Brandon Daniels of Summit County.



On Saturday January 28th Gilpin Hosted its first High School Invitational in almost 20 years. Josh Trujillo went 5-0 on the day and took first. Trujillo avenged his loss from a few days earlier and dominated Davis of Evergreen winning 3-1. Wenholz went 3-2 on the day on his way to 3rd place.



The regular season is also over for the Gilpin County Youth Wrestlers. The Youth team had its regional s at Bennett on Saturday January 21st. Kamron Brewer quickly secured first place with 2 fast pins. William Siegrist and Ben Gebhart finished 4th, Bradley Robinson finished 6th, Roland Keller finished 7th, Michael Depintos-Jones and Ryan Hanssen finished 8th. All 7 secured placement at the state championship held on Sunday February 5th in the Butler Hancock Arena at UNC in Greeley.



Other Wrestlers for Gilpin County Youth wrestling attended the Metro League JV Championship at Stanely Lake High School on Saturday January 28th. Mason Sechler finished 2nd and Toby Scott placed third, both ended the year on high note recording strong fast pins in the last match of the season. Five year old Michael Whinston won his first match ever on Saturday and finished in 3rd place. Davyn Meade, Joey Morgan, and Jett Hanssen took home 4th place metals.

