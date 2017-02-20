Huskies, Timberwolves take Eagles down

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles added two losses to their record in the past week. They hosted the Union Colony Prep Timberwolves on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 and finished with a 16-39 loss.
The Player of the Game was Berkley Davis who brought three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Freshman Jessica Wilhelm grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. The Eagles now have a 4-9 record.
Period Scores:
2-8 4-4 4-18 6-9
Individual Statistics:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 4 points, 1 steal
Rachel Schmalz, senior: 1 rebound, 1 assist
Lena Warren, freshman: 4 points, 1 rebound
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Keely Schmidt, senior: 5 rebounds
Berkley Davis, senior: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 6 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
On Friday, Jan. 27, the Eagles played an away game against the Highland Huskies and lost, 29-50. Junior Cecily Lepro was all over the court, scoring a team high of 10 points. She had a rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.
Period Scores:
10-10 9-16 4-16 6-8
Individual Statistics:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 1 rebounds
Lena Warren, freshman: 1 steal
Cicely Lepro, junior: 10 points, 1 rebound, 2 assist, 1 steal, 1 block
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Samantha Smith, freshman: 2 points, 2 steals
Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals
Berkley Davis, senior: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal
Nicole Adams, freshman: 2 points, 3 rebounds