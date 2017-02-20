Huskies, Timberwolves take Eagles down

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles added two losses to their record in the past week. They hosted the Union Colony Prep Timberwolves on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 and finished with a 16-39 loss.



The Player of the Game was Berkley Davis who brought three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Freshman Jessica Wilhelm grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. The Eagles now have a 4-9 record.



Period Scores:

2-8 4-4 4-18 6-9



Individual Statistics:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 4 points, 1 steal

Rachel Schmalz, senior: 1 rebound, 1 assist

Lena Warren, freshman: 4 points, 1 rebound

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Keely Schmidt, senior: 5 rebounds

Berkley Davis, senior: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 6 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Eagles played an away game against the Highland Huskies and lost, 29-50. Junior Cecily Lepro was all over the court, scoring a team high of 10 points. She had a rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.



Period Scores:

10-10 9-16 4-16 6-8



Individual Statistics:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 1 rebounds

Lena Warren, freshman: 1 steal

Cicely Lepro, junior: 10 points, 1 rebound, 2 assist, 1 steal, 1 block

Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 5 rebounds, 3 assists

Samantha Smith, freshman: 2 points, 2 steals

Keely Schmidt, senior: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals

Berkley Davis, senior: 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal

Nicole Adams, freshman: 2 points, 3 rebounds

