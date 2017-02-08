Gilpin girls drop two games

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. In the past week, the Gilpin Eagle girls played two away games and lost one in a third period stall and the other by a large margin.
On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, the Eagles came onto the court to play, taking a 24-15 lead over the Alexander Dawson Mustangs by halftime, a 9-point momentum gap. But when the two teams met in the third period, the Mustangs galloped ahead, scoring 18 points to Gilpin’s seven.
As hard as they played, the Gilpin Eagles couldn’t bridge the gap and lost by two points, 39-41. Katelyn Armstrong was named the Player of the Game.
Period scores:
12-8 12-7 7-18 8-8
Individual Statistics:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Cicely Lepro, junior: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Annabel Diekman, senior: 3 points, 1 3-pointer, 3 rebounds, 1 assist
Keely Schmidt, senior: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Berkley Davis, senior: 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists
On Thursday, the Gilpin Eagles played the Heritage Christian Eagles and were outscored 17-65. The Gilpin girls now have a 4-7 record. Aspen Nadeau was named Player of the Game.
Period Scores:
6/17 5/19 2/15 4/14
Individual Statistics:
Aspen Nadeau, junior: 2 points, 2 rebounds
Rachel Schmalz, senior: 1 point, 1 rebound
Lena Warren, freshman: 2 points, 1 steal
Cicely Lepro, junior: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals
Katelyn Armstrong, junior: 1 rebound, 2 steals
Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 2 rebounds
Keely Schmidt, senior: 3 points
Berkley Davis, senior: 3 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 2 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block