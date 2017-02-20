Eagles host Panthers Thursday

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. It was a dismal week on the road for the Gilpin County Eagle boys as they played and lost two away games, unable to get their foot in either door.



They traveled to Union Colony Prep last Tuesday, January 24, 2017 to play the Timberwolves and lost, 44-60. Sophomore Alex Wilhelm scored 13 points to lead the Eagles in connecting with the basket and Austin Boulter made 12 rebounds.



Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 3 points, 1 3-pointer, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 10 points, 2 three-pointers, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 13 points, 2 three-pointers, 5 rebounds

Austin Boulter, junior: 6 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Chris Burtschi, junior: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals



On Friday, January 27, they hopped on the bus again to play an away game against the Highland Huskies and lost, 26-62. Sophomore Will Lorenz scored 2 three-pointers and came up with 11 points to lead the Eagles. Braedyn Perez caught the action recovering 7 rebounds. The Eagles now have a 2-10 record.



Period Scores:

5-15 4-24 2-11 15-12



Individual Statistics:

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 3 points, 2 rebounds

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 11 points, 2 three-pointers, 2 rebounds, 1 block

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 8 points, 2 three-pointers, 1 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Chris Burtschi, junior: 4 points 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Braedyn Perez, senior: 7 rebounds.



The Eagles will host the Nederland Panthers who now have a 1-9 record at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, February 2. It will be a competitive effort for both teams.

