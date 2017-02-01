Eagles falter in past week

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles boys basketball team traveled to two away games in the past week, losing both in hard fought games.
On Tuesday, Jan.17, the Eagles took on the Mustangs at Alexander Dawson and lost, 39-56. They now have a 2-8 record. Matt Immordino was the high scorer for the game and Nick Peterson led with 6 rebounds and four blocks.
Period Scores:
7-16 12-13 3-12 17-15
Individual Statistics:
Nick Peterson, senior: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks
Braedyn Perez, senior: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal
Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 2 rebounds
Matt Immordino, senior: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Will Lorenz, sophomore: 12 points, 2 3-pointers, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 1 rebound, 1 assist
Austin Boulter, junior: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block
On Friday, Jan. 20, the GHS Eagles played the Heritage Christian Eagles although they had a great fourth period run, they lost 44-53. Sophomore Alex Wilhelm led the scoring with 17 points and Nick Peterson led with eight rebounds and had five steals.
Period scores;
8-13 6-18 9-8 21-14
Individual Statistics:
Nick Peterson, senior: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks
Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Will Lorenz, sophomore: 2 points, 7 rebounds
Brekkin Billman, sophomore: 1 rebound
Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal
Austin Boulter, junior: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assistants, 1 steal, 1 block
Chris Burtschi, junior: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal