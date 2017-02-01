Eagles falter in past week

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles boys basketball team traveled to two away games in the past week, losing both in hard fought games.



On Tuesday, Jan.17, the Eagles took on the Mustangs at Alexander Dawson and lost, 39-56. They now have a 2-8 record. Matt Immordino was the high scorer for the game and Nick Peterson led with 6 rebounds and four blocks.

Period Scores:

7-16 12-13 3-12 17-15

Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks

Braedyn Perez, senior: 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 2 rebounds

Matt Immordino, senior: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 12 points, 2 3-pointers, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 1 rebound, 1 assist

Austin Boulter, junior: 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block

On Friday, Jan. 20, the GHS Eagles played the Heritage Christian Eagles although they had a great fourth period run, they lost 44-53. Sophomore Alex Wilhelm led the scoring with 17 points and Nick Peterson led with eight rebounds and had five steals.



Period scores;

8-13 6-18 9-8 21-14



Individual Statistics:

Nick Peterson, senior: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks

Eryk Lorenz, senior: 2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

Will Lorenz, sophomore: 2 points, 7 rebounds

Brekkin Billman, sophomore: 1 rebound

Alex Wilhelm, sophomore: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Austin Boulter, junior: 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assistants, 1 steal, 1 block

Chris Burtschi, junior: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

