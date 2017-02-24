Eagle girls soar over Panthers

Barbara Lawlor, Gilpin County. The Gilpin High School Eagles hosted the Nederland Panthers Thursday, February 2, 2017 and fought to a 33-18 win. Junior Cicely Lepro had a great game, scoring 17 points, including three three-pointers. She was named the Player of the Game. Freshman Jessica Wilhelm also played well, scoring eight points and making five rebounds. The Eagles now have a 5-10 record.



Period Scores:

6-2 5-5 9-3 13-8



Individual Statistics:

Aspen Nadeau, junior: 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals

Lena Warren, freshman: 4 rebounds

Cicely Lepro, junior: 17 points, 3 three-pointers, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Annabel Diekman, senior: 2 points, 2 rebounds

Keely Schmidt, senior: 1 point, 5 rebounds, 1 steal

Berkley Davis, senior: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Jessica Wilhelm, freshman: 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 8 points

Nicole Adams, freshman: 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals.



On Saturday, the Eagles hosted the South Park Burros and lost 28-41 after falling behind 10 points in the first period.



Period Scores:

3-13 8-8 9-11 8-9

